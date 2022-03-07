BCIT Joinery Grad Spotlight, Part 2

Last week we ran a feature putting five amazing BCIT graduates in the spotlight. This week we follow up with five more.

Ian Carmichael

Ian Carmichael found joinery through a high school work experience program in 2000. He then joined BCIT to start his apprenticeship training and graduated with his Red Seal in 2004. Carmichael opened his shop, Carmichael Custom Cabinetry Ltd., in 2009. His thriving shop of four is responsible for design, CNC work, hands-on building, finishing, right through to installation.

“There are so many areas of the joinery trade to keep it continually challenging and rewarding,” said Carmichael. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I’m always happy to go to work; it’s the best job going!

Devi Hite

Devi Hite started in joinery on a whim, having never touched a power tool. In 2017, she earned her Red Seal and today has built everything from large-scale interactive science museums to small-scale boutique designer homes. She oversees several apprentices working at Vertical Grain Projects and helps bring clients’ ideas into reality.

“Creating for me isn’t a passion; it’s an absolute obsession,” said Hite. “It drives me to distraction. Once I had conquered all the art, craft, and hobby mediums I could, woodworking seemed like the next level. At the time, I had no idea how many other creative gateways it would open for me.”

Nathan Morin

Nathan Morin started the Joinery Foundation Program in 2012 and graduated with his Red Seal in 2017. He apprenticed at Nikolai Manufacturing, working his way to assistant supervisor. Constantly pushing to better his skills, Morin began doing side jobs, slowly building a client base. In 2018, he won the AWMAC apprentice of the year national contest and started his own business. Marrwood Millwork does everything from small interior renovations to sailboat work to custom furniture and kitchens.

Becky Wallace

Becky Wallace started her joinery apprenticeship in 2013 and graduated with her Red Seal in 2017.

“I loved being in the BCIT Joinery courses, especially third and fourth year,” said Wallace. “They were both very challenging but so rewarding!”

Today, Wallace is a leader in her trade, working as foreman and head installer at Out of Line Designs.

“Being in this trade is so fulfilling, but being in a small shop is even more so because of how involved I am in every aspect of it,” said Wallace. “I love getting a challenge, thinking it through, and executing it. I am a perfectionist regarding my work and the final installation. Nothing better than a flawless scribe! My job is so rewarding.”

Michael Young

Michael Young started the Joinery Foundation Program in 2013 and graduated with his Red Seal in 2018. He has dreamed of opening his own shop since the age of 16. A year ago, he realized that dream and opened MJY Fabrication.

“I create innovative pieces with impactful people, including film and theatre professionals, corporate and luxury clients,” said Young. “Large, small, elegant, or weird, for me, everything I make is about fostering connection. I am still challenged by the daily puzzles of owning a business and still inspired by the power and beauty of wood.”

Breena Jackson is an award-winning Faculty member in the Joinery Department at the British Columbia Institute of Technology.