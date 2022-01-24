BC Wood Announces Exportation Training Program

BC Wood is offering an Export Readiness Training Program that is an in-depth webinar-based 9-module program developed for Canada’s wood products industry that will guide participants through the complete process of exporting. The modules are broken into several phases:
- Determining export readiness
- Offering tactical lessons in performing research
- Learning about key markets
- Building Export Plans
- Identifying the best-fit partners
Several hands-on webinars will follow this with experts dealing with logistics, international finance, virtual selling, and other trade topics that will provide specific and actionable advice on expanding internationally.
This program has been developed using best practices of other export marketing training programs but focused on wood products manufacturers’ specific needs and will be delivered with input from industry members.
- Module 1: Export readiness
- Module 2: Sales and marketing readiness
- Module 3: Researching markets
- Module 4: Building an export plan
- Module 5: Finding the right partners
- Module 6: International logistics
- Module 7: International finance
- Module 8: Selling virtually and digitally
- Module 9: Pricing, trade agreements, and programs
Participants can choose individual modules specific to their needs.
