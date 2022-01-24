BC Wood Announces Exportation Training Program

BC Wood is offering an Export Readiness Training Program that is an in-depth webinar-based 9-module program developed for Canada’s wood products industry that will guide participants through the complete process of exporting. The modules are broken into several phases:

Determining export readiness

Offering tactical lessons in performing research

Learning about key markets

Building Export Plans

Identifying the best-fit partners

Several hands-on webinars will follow this with experts dealing with logistics, international finance, virtual selling, and other trade topics that will provide specific and actionable advice on expanding internationally.

This program has been developed using best practices of other export marketing training programs but focused on wood products manufacturers’ specific needs and will be delivered with input from industry members.

Module 1: Export readiness

Module 2: Sales and marketing readiness

Module 3: Researching markets

Module 4: Building an export plan

Module 5: Finding the right partners

Module 6: International logistics

Module 7: International finance

Module 8: Selling virtually and digitally

Module 9: Pricing, trade agreements, and programs

Participants can choose individual modules specific to their needs.

Randi Walker is the Director, Marketing & Communications and BC Wood.