BC Kitchen Cabinetry Training Program Launched by CKCA & KCPW

Last week, the Canadian Kitchen Cabinet Association (CKCA) and Kitchen Cabinet Production Worker (KCPW) established their partnership in an effort to develop a kitchen cabinetry training program specific to British Columbia. The pilot program is designed to help its participants acquire the skills, knowledge, and experience they need to enter the kitchen cabinetry industry and receive immediate employment.

“The Kitchen Cabinet Production Worker training program is the result of a six-month consultation process with our BC members. We are excited to be part of this BC pilot program. The combination of class instruction and hands-on skills training will ensure that the participants can walk into any one of our members’ companies and start work,” said Sandra Wood, CKCA executive director. The Northwest Skills Institute (NWSI) and Kaizen Learning Partners Inc also partnered with CKCA to develop the training program.

BC is experiencing significant labour shortages, especially in the cabinet manufacturing sector. “Labour shortage is not a new phenomenon in Canada, yet the pressure has intensified in recent years. More than half (55%) of Canadian entrepreneurs are struggling to hire the workers they need, leaving them with no choice but to work more hours, as well as delay or refuse new orders,” reported the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC). In an effort to combat this labour shortage dilemma, the CKCA committee expects the program will act as a viable solution to attract and retain prospective cabinetry employees.

The pilot program will take place over seven weeks in the classroom and involve wood shop instruction with hands-on activities. Once the participant completes the program, they will have secured the critical skills and knowledge required to successfully fulfill a career as an entry-level production worker in the kitchen cabinet manufacturing sector. Participants will be able to complete foundational workplace skills utilizing standard power tools and assemble products based on work orders and schematics to ensure optimal quality management.

The pilot course is anticipated to draw in new employees to the kitchen cabinetry industry, especially young people and immigrants to the province. The program will present an accurate view of modern cabinet makers and the sector as a whole.