BC awards recognize excellence in wood

Winners and nominees of the Wood WORKS! BC 2020 Wood Design Awards were honoured and recognized virtually for their leadership and innovation in structural and architectural wood use.

There were more than 50 nominations in nine categories for the 2020 awards – with nominations from all over the province and some international project submissions from as far away as Taiyuan, China. All projects illustrate distinctive and unique qualities of wood, such as strength, beauty, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, while showcasing various wood uses.

“With wood now recognized for its ability to significantly reduce greenhouse gas impacts in our built environment and increase construction efficiency, it now plays a leading role in the current design and building revolution,” said Lynn Embury-Williams, executive director of Wood WORKS! BC. “The continued exploration of new frontiers with wood is the foundation of our awards program, and the projects presented here provide a view into the future.”

Winners in the wood design categories include:

Two Jury’s Choice awards were also awarded. The first award went to Waymark Architecture for the Charter Telecom Headquarters in Victoria, B.C. The second Jury’s Choice award went to Francl Architecture Inc. for the West Village District Energy Centre in Surrey, BC.