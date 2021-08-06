BC awards recognize excellence in wood

Winners and nominees of the Wood WORKS! BC 2020 Wood Design Awards were honoured and recognized virtually for their leadership and innovation in structural and architectural wood use.
There were more than 50 nominations in nine categories for the 2020 awards – with nominations from all over the province and some international project submissions from as far away as Taiyuan, China. All projects illustrate distinctive and unique qualities of wood, such as strength, beauty, versatility, and cost-effectiveness, while showcasing various wood uses.
“With wood now recognized for its ability to significantly reduce greenhouse gas impacts in our built environment and increase construction efficiency, it now plays a leading role in the current design and building revolution,” said Lynn Embury-Williams, executive director of Wood WORKS! BC. “The continued exploration of new frontiers with wood is the foundation of our awards program, and the projects presented here provide a view into the future.”
Winners in the wood design categories include:
- Residential Wood Design: Perkins & Will for SoLo in the Soo Valley, BC.
- Multi-unit Wood Design: Studio 531 Architects for Cubes in Courtenay, B.C.
- Environmental Performance: Public Architecture and Communication for UBCO Skeena Residence in Kelowna, BC.
- Commercial Wood Design: Proscenium Architecture and Interiors for MEC Vancouver Retail Store in Vancouver, B.C.
- Institutional Wood Design – Small: dk Architecture for the Skeetchestn Health Centre in Savona, B.C.
- Institutional Wood Design – Large: Lubor Trubka Associates Architects for the Tsleil-Waututh Administration and Health Centre in North Vancouver, B.C.
- Western Red Cedar: HDR Architecture Associates for the Lakehouse in Summerland, BC.
- Wood Innovation: Perkins & Will for the Pavilion at Great Northern Way in Vancouver, B.C.
- International Wood Design: Michael Green Architecture for the Catalyst Building in Spokane, Washington, USA
Two Jury’s Choice awards were also awarded. The first award went to Waymark Architecture for the Charter Telecom Headquarters in Victoria, B.C. The second Jury’s Choice award went to Francl Architecture Inc. for the West Village District Energy Centre in Surrey, BC.