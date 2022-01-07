Barbaric CSF Professional Panel Storage System

The panel storage system CSF Professional combines functionality, performance, and design in one machine. Barbaric has become a warehouse logistics and vacuum technology specialist, with hundreds of systems installed worldwide. Taurus Craco offers suitable storage solutions companies in the crafts, supplying, or industry.

Know-how and design

CAD-optimized product design and low net weights meet the demand for fast speed and short cycle times. Optimum use of space – only 100 mm lateral distance in all directions is required.

Manipulator

Unique design and narrow body. All essential functions and components are integrated. The touch screen and user control panel can be placed anywhere around the storage system.

Rotation function, panel measurement, and angle correction

With the 90° rotation unit, panels can be stored in all directions. In each stacking process, the panels are measured and weighed. High process reliability through continuous measuring and recording of the weight of the panels. Orientation of the angular position while driving. 180° rotation unit optional.

Benefits