Barbaric CSF Professional Panel Storage System
Taurus Craco
The panel storage system CSF Professional combines functionality, performance, and design in one machine. Barbaric has become a warehouse logistics and vacuum technology specialist, with hundreds of systems installed worldwide. Taurus Craco offers suitable storage solutions companies in the crafts, supplying, or industry.
Know-how and design
CAD-optimized product design and low net weights meet the demand for fast speed and short cycle times. Optimum use of space – only 100 mm lateral distance in all directions is required.
Manipulator
Unique design and narrow body. All essential functions and components are integrated. The touch screen and user control panel can be placed anywhere around the storage system.
Rotation function, panel measurement, and angle correction
With the 90° rotation unit, panels can be stored in all directions. In each stacking process, the panels are measured and weighed. High process reliability through continuous measuring and recording of the weight of the panels. Orientation of the angular position while driving. 180° rotation unit optional.
Benefits
- Optimized material flow
- Gentle manipulation, no damaging of the panels during transport
- Optimization of space
- Reduced personnel expenses
- Simplification and alleviation of production processes
- Higher capacity utilization of your manufacturing machine
- Highest flexibility in production processes
- Best possible material utilization due to re-integration of rest pieces
- Integrated warehouse management
- Short payback periods of one to two years
- Order-picking
- Operation without saw is possible