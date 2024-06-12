Balancing Aesthetic Quality with Production Practicality in Wood Coatings

Choosing the Right Finish Cycle : Mono-Component vs. Two-Component

At the outset of my career, my focus was solely on selecting a coating cycle that excelled in terms of performance and aesthetics, without due consideration for the production aspect. While this approach may be suitable for artisanal furniture makers or millwork companies catering to high-end clientele where cost is not a significant factor, it does not align with the reality faced by most woodworking shops. For the majority, overly intricate coating processes can impede efficiency in terms of time and labor, consequently inflating costs. Employing products with excessive features, which may not substantially benefit the overall project, can introduce additional expenses that are challenging to recover from the customer. It’s crucial to strike a balance and avoid overcomplicating the process to ensure practicality and cost-effectiveness in production.

There are two primary categories of coatings available: Single-pack mono-component systems or 2k systems. The crucial factor in choosing between them lies in catalyzation/crosslinking and the required accuracy in this process. Technologies like 2k Polyurethane or 2k Acrylics offer flexibility, allowing variations in the catalyzation rate without significantly impacting usability. Conversely, products such as conversion varnish can face serious issues like acid bloom with even slight deviations from the determined ratio. Adding a catalyst, crosslinker, hardener, or activator introduces the concept of pot-life, indicating how long a product remains usable after preparation. Water-based ISO Hardeners have a short pot-life of 1-2 hours, while 2k polyurethanes typically range from 3-5 hours, conversion varnish and 2k acrylic products can extend from 8-24 hours. Polyester, with the most challenging pot-life of 10-20 minutes before solidifying, requires careful consideration. Some products may involve inoculation time or require slow mixing of part B under constant agitation. Polyester, a three-component product, demands a specific order of mixing to avoid potential dangers.

1k Water-Based products offer a versatile solution as they can be used as such or crosslinked on the last coat with an ISO Hardener (though this introduces pot-life). Alternatively, a crosslinker like poly-aziridine can be employed to improve product crosslinking without pot-life consideration. Equipment solutions, such as plural component pumps or specialized spray guns that mix at the tip of a gun, can simplify the use of 2k products but come with a significant cost investment.

With heightened performance comes increased complexity, as witnessed in certain products available in today’s market boasting exceptionally high-performance attributes. Notably, the emergence of non-isocyanate crossovers as replacements for 2k Polyurethanes and 2k Acrylics stands out among these advanced options. While these products offer notable advantages, it is crucial to acknowledge the associated costs beyond mere financial considerations. The intricacies lie in specific adherence procedures, stringent “catalyzation” rates, and precise application time frames, demanding a significant investment in time, labor, and education to effectively utilize such products. This heightened difficulty elevates the learning curve above the average, ultimately contributing to added costs. Engaging in unique or specialty finishes further amplifies the challenge, necessitating specific steps that should be carefully contemplated before undertaking the endeavor. Only a select few who have embraced and successfully navigated these challenges have gained a competitive edge over their peers.

It is essential to evaluate whether the performance of a two-component product is necessary for the desired outcome or if a mono-component product can simplify production without compromising quality. A targeted approach to production might be necessary and investments in training and proper equipment must be considered.

Application Process: Verticality and Adaptability

A critical factor influencing the application process is the product’s ability to lay down smoothly on horizontal surfaces or maintain verticality. This aspect becomes particularly important when dealing with pigmented solid colors, full-fill, higher sheen finishes, and finishes applied over tight-grain wood/veneer species. Companies employing hanging lines for their application processes prioritize the product’s verticality. Conversely, smaller, and medium-sized shops typically use products suitable for both horizontal and vertical surfaces. Projects such as dining room and conference tables, large format panels along with high gloss applications, require a product that lays down easily. Adjustability, such as viscosity alteration with thinners and the choice of equipment, offer some control over this aspect. Temperature and humidity can also serve as influential variables. Certain products, notably water-based and exterior coatings, exhibit a higher threshold for vertical hang. Using an inappropriate product on vertical surfaces will require significant adjustments to the product and application, which can significantly impact a shop’s productivity.

Drying and Curing: Optimizing Speed and Quality

One of the key considerations when evaluating products for end-user applications is the drying/curing speed, particularly in the context of larger-scale manufacturing where the stack and pack aspect plays a crucial role, influencing decisions such as when to flip the parts for spray application or expedite assembly and exit from the facility. Furthermore, there are specific scenarios where expediting the drying or curing process is essential, with high gloss serving as a prime example. It is imperative not to rush the initial flashing off to allow the product to settle as smoothly as possible. After the flash off time, a forced curing process can be implemented to accelerate solvent evaporation, induce film shrinkage, and prepare the product for the polishing stage.

With the increasing trend towards automation in recent years, a different perspective is applied to the assessment of product chemistry. This focus extends to determining which forced curing technology aligns best with a specific product, as well as implementing appropriate flash off procedures before initiating the forced curing process. A plethora of technologies exist, including vertical ovens with laminar heat, convection ovens, drying tunnels, infrared (IR), catalytic heaters, ultraviolet (UV) systems, LED UV, Excimer, and more. The optimal curing technology used for water-based products versus solvent-based ones varies, leading to variations in results and productivity. This diversity adds complexity to the overall discussion, forming a vast subject of its own.

Coating Characteristics: Build, Coverage, Opacity and Sanding

The build, coverage, opacity, and sanding properties inherent in coating products play a pivotal role in determining the quantity of product and the associated time required. This impact is particularly pronounced in the application of pigmented opaque finishes, where the goal is to achieve a solid, full coverage color on a flawlessly smooth surface. Primers are critical in this context, requiring the appropriate build to conceal imperfections in the substrate. The build facilitates the application of fewer coats, streamlining the filling process, and subsequently allowing for a simplified sanding process. The pigmented topcoat, on the other hand, should exhibit excellent coverage to achieve the desired and consistent color in one or two coats. Italian 2k Polyurethane, 2k Acrylic, and water-based systems, each equipped with their proprietary pigment systems, tend to excel in meeting these criteria. Among them, 2k Polyurethanes stand out due to their high solid content.

Enamel holdout and primer porosity are critical yet often overlooked factors. They refer to the basecoat’s ability to create a layer that allows the topcoat to settle properly, minimizing absorption and facilitating the creation of a uniform sheen during the application of the final coat. This aspect becomes particularly emphasized in the application of low-sheen and specialty products, such as anti-scratch pigmented topcoats, where achieving a homogeneous sheen is crucial.

The adhesion of a finish to the substrate can be influenced by several factors during the application process. Over-sanding with a grit that is too high or using worn-out sandpaper can result in a polished wood surface, affecting adhesion. Considering the hygroscopic nature of wood, the etched pattern formed during sanding can absorb moisture over time, potentially causing swelling and further adhesion challenges. Another common issue is using an incompatible stain type, such as domestic solvent-based wiping stains with 2k Polyurethanes, 2k Acrylics, or water-based products, leading to potential problems. Factors like using an over-tinted stain with excessive pigment, leaving a residue, or sealing an under-cured stain hastily can also impact the outcome. Adhesion problems often arise from a combination of these factors. For instance, sanding a high-density wood such as hickory with 180 grit, applying a heavily pigmented solvent-based wiping stain a week later, and top-coating it with 2k Polyurethane an hour afterward will result in failure.

Inter-coat adhesion is crucial. Some products, such as Nitrocellulose and pre-catalyzed lacquers, exhibit both chemical and mechanical adhesion, simplifying the layering process. Conversion Varnish, 2k Polyurethanes, 2k Acrylics, and water-based products all rely on mechanical adhesion and require a proper scratch pattern for subsequent coats. It is important to note that coatings similar to wood substrates are hygroscopic, absorbing moisture and affecting the scuff-sanded pattern, emphasizing the importance of conducting scuff sanding on the same day as overcoating. 2k Polyurethanes, 2k Acrylics, and water-based products have the added benefit of chemical adhesion, allowing for wet-on-wet application to save time and labour, provided the recommended time frame is observed.

Generally, adhesion is more influenced by the application process than the specific product used, but the formulation of the product has an impact as well. Products have varying viscosities, products with lower viscosities exhibit better wetting properties/capillary action, (penetration of microscopic channels and irregularities in the substrate) and enhance mechanical interlocking. Curing and crosslinking processes of certain products strengthen the molecular structure and promote adhesion.

High-density woods or those rich in natural oils, such as teak, may pose additional challenges, especially with water-based cycles. Factors like wood pH balance, extractive substances such as tannin, and resin content play roles in these challenges. To address them, isolating basecoats are available to create a barrier, and ensuring the proper adhesion of the entire coating cycle.

Health and Environmental Considerations

Prioritizing environmental impact and personal health while achieving outstanding results has become increasingly crucial. The focus on Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) is particularly prominent in the current discourse within the industry. These compounds are released into the atmosphere during the atomization process of the products we spray, and consideration of their impact can stem from an individual’s environmental conscientiousness or adherence to local regulations.

In large-scale manufacturing scenarios where a specific quantity of allowable VOC release is permitted, Water-Based (WB) products emerge as leaders, featuring significantly lower VOC content compared to their solvent-based counterparts. The chemical composition of certain applied products can introduce elements such as formaldehyde and isocyanates. Apart from specialized formaldehyde-free formulations, pre-catalyzed lacquers and conversion varnishes typically contain formaldehyde, released both during application and gradually from the cured film over months. In contrast, 2k Polyurethanes and 2k Acrylics utilize bonded isocyanate resin as part B with modern formulations ensuring that isocyanate is present only during the atomization process and dissipates once flashed off. It’s crucial to highlight that even 2k Water-Based products incorporate isocyanate in their hardeners, although emerging technologies are offering non-isocyanate hardeners or use of non-toxic aziridine crosslinkers.

The potential health risks associated with exposure to formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, and isocyanate, which can cause respiratory issues, underscore the importance of mindful product selection. Companies are increasingly motivated to adopt water-based products, aligning with market preferences for environmentally friendly solutions and enhancing their ‘green’ image.

In the end, the choices for which products to use and for what reasons are virtually limitless, offering endless options. It is crucial to prioritize not only the cost of the product but also its application. Striking a careful balance between the necessary performance and aesthetic features for the project and the associated costs is key. Avoiding unnecessary complexity while understanding what features can facilitate a streamlined production. Achieving this balance ensures that the selected product is not only cost-effective but also well-suited for its intended application.

Based in Vancouver, Jakub Stachurski is the Sales Director for North America at Sivam Coatings S.p.A. With 20+ years in the industry, he specializes in European coating systems, often advising at UBC’s Centre for Advanced Wood Processing, blending heritage with innovation.