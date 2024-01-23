B.C. taking action to support new resource-sector jobs

On Wednesday, January 17, a groundbreaking announcement was made that brings great news for the resource sector in British Columbia. With a significant injection of new funding, the province is set to create and protect hundreds of jobs in the wood-product and fabricated-metal manufacturing sectors, thus bolstering B.C.’s value-added wood sector and strengthening local economies.

Premier David Eby’s Vision: Emphasizing the importance of forestry jobs, Premier David Eby said, “We’re supporting a brighter future for forest workers by enabling more jobs per tree through local manufacturing.” This initiative is part of a broader plan to get more people working on innovative equipment, producing new value-added wood products, and tapping into new markets.

BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund in Action: The Government of B.C. is contributing a whopping $8.6 million through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF) to support eight new capital projects. This fund is aimed at helping manufacturers grow, diversify operations, and integrate new production lines and innovative technologies.

Spotlight on San Industries Ltd. and Richmond Plywood Corp. Ltd.:

San Industries Ltd. is receiving up to $2.5 million to enhance its Port Alberni plant. This includes purchasing new equipment and constructing a new storage facility. President Kamal Sanghera noted, “This funding is a pivotal step towards increased manufacturing and environmental sustainability.”

Richmond Plywood Corp. Ltd. is set to receive up to $2.3 million for innovative equipment to enhance its manufacturing processes. CFO Bhavjit Thandi highlighted, “This investment is crucial for the sustainability of our jobs and the creation of new positions.”

Looking to the Future:

The BCMJF, with a fund of $180 million, supports high-value industrial and manufacturing capital projects, leading to well-paying jobs and economic benefits across B.C. communities. This initiative is part of the Province’s commitment to support growth in value-added manufacturing in B.C.’s forestry sector.

