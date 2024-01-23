B.C.’s Bold Move: Creating Over 450 New Jobs in Manufacturing

Victoria, Thursday, January 4 – British Columbia is revitalizing its manufacturing sector, particularly in value-added wood products, through the BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF). This $180-million initiative is creating thousands of jobs and advancing made-in-B.C. products.

Minister Brenda Bailey emphasized the fund’s role since its launch last year in stimulating job creation and local economic growth across B.C.’s manufacturing sectors. “The BC Manufacturing Jobs Fund has been a catalyst for creating good jobs and growing local economies across B.C.,” she said.

The BCMJF supports high-value industrial projects, particularly in wood products manufacturing, to create and protect forestry jobs. To date, over $22 million has been allocated to forestry-related projects, enhancing B.C.’s value-added wood manufacturing sector. Additionally, the fund encourages the adoption of new technologies, reducing reliance on old-growth trees.

This funding also extends to other manufacturing sectors such as food and beverage, and transportation equipment, fostering advanced technology use and skill development. It is expected to create over 450 new jobs and maintain 780 existing ones across B.C., representing more than $300 million in capital investment.

Brian Hawrysh, CEO of BC Wood, praised the fund’s impact, “Fostering innovation and strengthening our local manufacturers ensures long-term jobs and a sustainable future for the forestry sector and the communities it supports throughout our province.”

The BCMJF is part of B.C.’s broader strategy to grow its value-added manufacturing, diversifying the forestry sector to create new jobs and protect existing ones against global market challenges. This aligns with the Province’s StrongerBC Economic Plan for a sustainable, inclusive economic growth.