B.C. Government Launches $2.9 Billion BC Builds Program for Middle-Income Housing

In a significant move to address the affordable housing crisis, the British Columbia government has unveiled a groundbreaking program, BC Builds, designed to fast-track the development of new rental homes for middle-income residents struggling with high housing costs. With an allocation of $2.9 billion, the initiative represents a comprehensive effort to increase the housing supply by creating 4,000 new homes across the province.

BC Builds seeks to collaborate with a variety of partners, including non-profits, local governments, public agencies, First Nations, and community groups. The primary strategy involves identifying underutilized land throughout B.C. to develop housing projects that cater to middle-income earners. According to B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, the program is a response to the widespread concern among residents who find themselves allocating an unsustainable portion of their income towards rent.

The financial framework of BC Builds includes up to $2 billion in low-cost financing, supplemented by $950 million in grants and subsidies from the provincial government. This innovative financing approach allows for the construction of these housing projects at an accelerated pace, with the expectation that some will commence as early as this summer. The program has already identified over 20 sites and is actively seeking development partners to bring these projects to life.

BC Builds positions itself as a pivotal initiative, likening its approach to the significant home-building efforts seen in past generations. It aims to fill a critical gap in the housing market for those who earn too much to qualify for existing low-income housing programs but still find market rents unaffordable. The income eligibility for BC Builds homes is set between $84,780 to $191,910, varying according to the local community income levels and housing needs.