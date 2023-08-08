B.C. Commits $3.3 Million to BCIT to Expand Mass-Timber Skills Training

Burnaby, July 25, 2023 – The British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) is set to enhance its mass-timber training capacity with a $3.3 million investment from the Province. The funding aims to create a new mass-timber training hub as part of the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, catering to the increasing demand for skilled workers in B.C.’s flourishing mass-timber sector.

“Mass timber is a strong, clean building technology that is at the center of our province’s future construction blueprint,” said Jagrup Brar, Minister of State for Trade and chair of the Mass Timber Advisory Council. “Partnering with BCIT to increase our province’s catalogue of available skills training builds on the work we’ve done to create a world-class mass timber sector in B.C., and helps ensure our province has enough workers with the right skills to construct our climate-smart buildings of the future, and build more homes with mass timber.”

BCIT, renowned for providing flexible and relevant education, will pilot two new mass-timber courses in the fall to complement its existing training. Once construction is complete on the new state-of-the-art trades and technology complex for the Burnaby campus, all mass-timber training courses will be housed there.

“Our government is dedicated to growing the economy in a way that’s sustainable for our communities and the environment. By investing in mass-timber skills training at BCIT, we’re generating jobs for workers and expanding our local economy, while reducing our environmental impact,” expressed Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North.

As the largest provider of trades training in Western Canada, BCIT continues to lead in delivering industry-relevant education where it’s most needed,” said Wayne Hand, dean of BCIT’s school of construction and the environment. “This investment from the Province of B.C. will empower trades professionals to upskill in the growing area of mass timber – filling a vital workforce gap.”

The mass-timber training programs at BCIT will be delivered through strategic partnerships with industry, combining online, community-based, and in-person learning. This approach aims to increase accessibility for professionals seeking job readiness and bridge the current knowledge gaps in the industry.

“Thanks to today’s announcement, there will be more pathways available to provide this valuable training to learners and workers from all backgrounds to enter and upskill in this exciting industry. I look forward to seeing the program develop and seeing the next group of skilled workers join the workforce,” remarked Jeff Lovett, general superintendent at Smith Bros. & Wilson Ltd.

Mass timber, known for its sustainability, involves fastening multiple layers of smaller dimension wood together to create solid, load-bearing components. Its repeatable and standardized design makes it well-suited for various construction projects, including rental buildings, urban in-fill, and transit-oriented housing.

“Investing in more training opportunities for people is a key component of our StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan,” said Andrew Mercier, Minister of State for Workforce Development. “Together with BCIT, we are ensuring people have the skills they need to meet the growing demand for skilled workers in rewarding careers like mass-timber installation.”

The investment in mass-timber skills training at BCIT reflects the government’s commitment to supporting sustainable economic growth, job creation, and environmental responsibility. With the expansion of training programs, BCIT seeks to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to meet the rising demand for mass-timber installations and related careers in the province.