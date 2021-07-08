AXYZ Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation and Expertise

In 1991, Alf Zeuner and Gary Harvey founded AXYZ CNC Routers in Ontario, Canada. They saw a gap in the market for modular machines that could be configured to the customers’ needs. AXYZ found its niche in the signage and architectural cladding industries. Over the next 30 years, the company expanded its footprint across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and launched an e-commerce parts site called CNCRouterShop.com.

In 1995, Richard Ward founded WARDJet in Ohio, USA. Rich saw an opportunity to produce modular waterjets that could be tailored to the customers’ needs. WARDJet made a name for itself by taking on some of the most challenging customized projects. This innovative DNA has attracted industry-leading clients in space exploration, automotive, aerospace, construction, and energy.

The Hansen-MacDonald family became the new majority owners of AXYZ in 2017 and WARDJet in 2018. Luke Hansen-MacDonald took the role of president and brought the two teams together to form AAG Tailored Cutting Solutions. The bonded through their shared focus on modular CNC cutting solutions.

This new relationship augmented WARDJet’s technical support network throughout the AXYZ global footprint while increasing AXYZ’s technical depth through WARDJet’s innovative capabilities. The rebuilding and rebranding of the group’s e-commerce site to CNCShop.com have launched a new era of CNC aftermarket distribution encompassing both router and waterjet parts.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic tested the team as the world economy came to a halt, pivoting the focus to supporting Essential Industries. AAG’s CNC machines were used to manufacture millions of essential products, including face shields, mask filters, COVID barriers, and hospital beds, to list a few. This was only made possible through the incredible tenacity of the individuals who make up the AAG family.