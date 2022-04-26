Axalta Coating Systems Wins Awards

Axalta Coating Systems announced that it is the recipient of two prestigious 2022 Edison Awards. Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful, and sustainable coatings solutions. With over 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems, and technology.

Axalta’s Spies Hecker full-waterborne repair system and its Digital Paint coating technology earned Bronze in the Sustainability and Engineering and Materials Science categories. Over the last 34 years, being recognized with an Edison Award has become one of the highest accolades a product can receive in the name of innovation success. The awards are named after Thomas Alva Edison, whose inventions, new product development methods, and innovative achievements changed the world.

“We are incredibly proud to be an Edison Award recipient for the fourth-consecutive year. These prestigious awards exemplify Axalta’s leadership in developing innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers,” commented Robert Roop, Axalta’s Chief Technology Officer.

Axalta won Bronze in the Sustainability category for its Spies Hecker full-waterborne repair system. “Our complete waterborne coating solution reduces emissions by more than 60% while providing best-in-class appearance and performance.”

Axalta’s breakthrough Digital Paint coating technology received a Bronze in the Engineering and Materials Science category.

“In addition, our Digital Paint coating technology increases productivity and efficiency, allowing for the elimination of overspray, energy, and waste for our OEM customers,” said Roop.