AWMAC’s Ontario Chapter Welcomes Board of Directors

The Architectural Woodwork Manufacturer’s Association of Canada’s (AWMAC) Ontario chapter has experienced an upsurge in membership in the past few years. Living up to their motto “build, educate and standardize through teamwork” this chapter recently announced the addition of their new board of directors for 2023/2024. The board came into effect after a general meeting on February 23, 2023.

2023/2024 Board of Directors

The newly elected board of directors includes:

Nick Anastas, president

Karyna Cheng, vice president and GIS director

Onorio Centofanti, secretary/ treasurer

Ian Christie, former president and AMAC national director

Ian Rowe, director at large

Mohssen Kianifar, director at large

Philip Roy, membership director

Mike Sanchez, director at large

Bill Kocjancic, director at large

Joe Jubran, director at large

Nick Anastas is the senior estimator at Archmill House, the leading custom manufacturer of premium architectural millwork for commercial retailers. Anastas has been in the millwork and architectural woodwork industry for more than 30 years and has been working with Archmill for over nine years. As the senior estimator, Anastas estimates cost, production time, material expenses, labour and equipment requirements for the company’s projects. He will lead the AMO chapter as president for 2023/2024 and the entire team is preparing for the AWMAC National Convention in Toronto from June 8-10, 2023, which will celebrate the association’s achievements, collaborations and future goals.

The AWMAC Ontario (AMO) chapter is a not-for-profit association that has promoted architectural woodwork manufacturing in the province since 1965. After the Ontarian millworkers were invited to attend a National meeting with the AWMAC BC chapter, it was determined that developing a manual on suitable fabrication and installation for architectural millwork was crucial to the entire industry. Since then, the AMO has been a consistent supporter of the Quality Standards manual and participated with AWMAC in a variety of ways. After 1999, AMO joined AWMAC officially and promotes millwork methods across the province and the country.

The AMO is comprised of leaders in the manufacturing industries from millwork, stair work, and rails, wall and ceiling panels, doors, cabinets, casework, countertops, and historic restoration work. The Ontario chapter offers six membership categories including manufacturer member, associate member, life member, design authority member, allied member, and installer member. Members work closely with the Chapter Association Manger, the board of directors, and the AWMAC National to build a strong foundation for the entire industry.