AWMAC Saskatchewan Winners

On November 26, AWMAC Saskatchewan announced its 2021 Awards of Excellence Winners. Categories included: Small commercial project, Large commercial project, Special feature, Residential project, Guarantee and Inspection Service (GIS), Kerry Depape Award of excellence, and the Peoples choice award. In this feature, we’ll introduce the winners from the awards.

The winner of the Small commercial project award was North Forty Fine Furniture for the Union Station Restaurant + Bar project. Constructed in 1911-12, Union Station brought the Canadian Pacific Railway and the Canadian Northern Railway together under one roof. A major hub of both western Canada’s railway system and the booming city growing around it, the building was designated to exude both classical elegance and bold optimism for the future. Today, the new Union Station Restaurant + Bar pays homage to that legacy. The millwork is stunning, blending many different wood species.

North Forty is a locally owned, custom commercial millwork shop located near Regina. The company began by producing custom furniture but transitioned shortly after focusing exclusively on the commercial millwork side. The designer for the project was Kasian Architecture and the general contractor was PCL.

The winner of the Large commercial project was Hy-Grade Millwork for their Whitecap Hotel project. The Dakota Dunes Resort is located on the traditional Dakota Unceded Territory; Dakota Dunes Resort is Saskatoon’s first full-service resort experience. Offering guests an authentic Indigenous experience while providing the highest quality of entertainment and tranquility, the wide range of services and amenities are sure to leave guests feeling relaxed, energized, and inspired. The enormous project included everything from the boardrooms, to dining rooms, to guest rooms. This project was also the winner of the Kerry Depape Award of excellence.

Hy-Grade Millwork is one of Western Canada’s premier solid wood component manufacturers. They began in 1927 as an architectural millwork and sash and door manufacturer. Over the past 80 years, Hy-Grade has invested in equipment technology that enables them to diversify their product offerings and move forward with the current building trends. The designer for the project was AODBT, the general contractor was Ledcor Construction, and the installer was Cyprus Construction.

The winner of the GIS award was also Hy-Grade Millwork, this time for their Riverlanding Nutrien Tower Base Building. The 18-storey tower is being built with an eye to the future, exceeding global standards for sustainability, safety, and technology. From the ground up, Nutrien Tower will be an environmentally responsible, energy-efficient building, with developers targeting LEED Gold Certification. The top nine floors will house Nutrien’s executive leadership and corporate teams. Modern and flexible spaces will support our large and growing Potash, Procurement, Finance, Information Technology, Human Resources, Legal, Sales, and Sustainability teams in Saskatchewan. Hy-Grade’s work is featured in the lobby, kitchens, and rooftop amenities.

The ceiling of the project also won the Special Feature award. This enormous feature is a wave-like grid that covers the entire ceiling. For both the base building and the ceiling, the designer was Gibbs Gage Architects, the general contractor was Ledcor Construction, and the installer was Keyway Contracting.

The winner of the Residential project was LINN Millwork for their Kapasiwin Cabin project. There is extensive millwork throughout the home, from built-in furniture, panel walls, cabinetry, and closets. LINN’s touch can be seen in every room, from the kitchen to the bathrooms, living room, and bedrooms. The project was so successful that it also won the People’s choice award.

LINN Millwork was incorporated in January 1990 by Rick Koehn. Over the years, the small shop started to specialize in commercial millwork and established a solid clientele. In 1997, LINN Millwork moved into a 12,000 square foot building and invested in high-quality, precision machinery. Today LINN strives to provide custom commercial millwork to the growing Saskatoon market. The designer for the project was Oxbow Architecture and the general contractor was Dan Watt Construction.

Congratulations to all the winners!