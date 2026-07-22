AWMAC Recognizes Industry Leaders and Project Excellence at 2026 National Convention

The Architectural Woodwork Manufacturers Association of Canada recognized individuals, manufacturers, design professionals and project teams for leadership, service and quality during its 2026 National Convention.

Rick Mostert received the President’s Award in recognition of his longstanding contribution to AWMAC and Canada’s architectural woodwork industry. Mostert is a past president of F.C. WoodWorks Inc. in Manitoba and has served as an AWMAC National board director for the Manitoba Chapter since 2017. His industry experience includes custom architectural woodwork, design development, drafting, engineering and design-build services for commercial, institutional, hospitality and other sectors.

Stanley “Rob” Gustafson received the Life Member Award. Gustafson spent more than 20 years as CEO of the Woodwork Institute and played a major role in advancing architectural woodwork standards and quality assurance programs. He also served as editor of the Manual of Millwork and the Architectural Woodwork Standards. Before joining the institute, he worked at Sierra Mill and Lumber, the millwork company founded by his father, and later owned and managed the business.

Nick Anastas received the Outstanding Service Award for his support of AWMAC at both the national and Ontario chapter levels. Anastas has been a strong advocate for the Guarantee and Inspection Service program and the use of the North American Architectural Woodwork Standards. His service has included participation on the National Standards Committee and the NAAWS Manual Committee.

Beckville Woodcraft received the 2026 GIS Excellence in Execution Award. The honour recognizes the AWMAC manufacturer member that completes the highest number of deficiency-free GIS projects during a calendar year. The award reflects consistent craftsmanship, quality control and attention to detail across inspected architectural woodwork projects.

Wolski Design Group Ltd. received the 2026 Esther Hill GIS Award. Named for Esther Hill, the first woman in Canada to earn a university degree in architecture, the award recognizes leadership in the design and delivery of architectural woodwork projects. It also highlights collaboration, detailed specifications and the effective use of resources such as NAAWS and the GIS program.

The 2026 National GIS Project Award of Excellence went to the Basin Glacial Waters project team, including Executive Millwork, EllisDon Construction Services Inc. and MTA Urban Design Architecture Interior Design, with Matteo Thun also identified as a project partner.

The award is the highest honour within the AWMAC GIS program. Projects are assessed on GIS performance, complexity, innovation, quality, coordination and the successful delivery of architectural woodwork. Basin Glacial Waters was recognized for collaboration, craftsmanship and adherence to high quality standards.