AWMAC Ontario Winners: Residential, Export, LEED, Retail, and Institutional Categories

AWMAC Ontario recently announced the winners of their 2021 prizes of distinction. The categories included residential, export, retail, institutional, GIS, LEED, and commercial at three different price points. As we did with the AWMAC Quebec finalists, we’ll detail the winning companies and their outstanding projects this week and next week!

Magnum Millwork Inc. is the winner in the Residential category for their Glengown Residence project. This renovation features an open-concept kitchen with sleek, minimalist dark wood cabinetry. Magnum specializes in both commercial and residential projects. The architectural partner for the project was Frost Design.

Since beginning in June of 2019, Magnum has been providing high-end residential and architectural millwork across the GTA. Though the company is relatively young, most of their carpenters have been in the woodworking industry from a very young age, bringing years of experience and expertise to the team.

Magnum is also the winner in the Export category for their Ascend Cannabis project. Ascend Cannabis is a Denver-based dispensary that provides the highest grade Cannabis grown with the most sustainable practices in the industry. The work features a fresh, modern look with light natural wood tones. The architectural partner for this project was Icon Design.

Allwood Carpentry Manufacturing is the winner in the LEED category for its expansion of the Schulich School of Business project. York University’s Schulich School of Business is renowned for its global reach, innovative programs, and diverse perspectives. Allwood’s work features inclined wooden slat ceilings and walls amplifying the natural light in the space. The architectural partner for the project was Baird Sampson Neuert Architects.

Allwood Carpentry Manufacturing, a division of Allwood Industries Ltd., was formed in 1988 by talented craftsmen. Allwood, over the years, has been the answer to many clients who demand the highest standard of service. The team has a proven track record of providing progressive solutions that exceed their client’s expectations. Allwood is also the winner of the Commercial Projects $100,001 to $250,000 category for their Mokara Spa at the Omni King Edward Hotel project.

Archmill House is the winner in the Retail category for their Rapscallion Restaurant project. Rapscallion Restaurant features Chef Kershaw’s weekly Comfort Kitchen offerings, Super Sunday Sandwich Series, or fun one-offs like the TV Dinners. The restaurant’s aesthetic heavily features a variety of wood species. Both the geometric shelves and the chevron pattern floors are eye-catching. The architectural partner for the project was Thier + Curran Architects.

Established in 1993, Archmill House is a closely-held, family-owned, and operated company based in Ancaster near Toronto. Their focus is on manufacturing architectural millwork, case goods, and store fixtures for the commercial, institutional, and retail markets. Over the years, they have invested heavily in state-of-the-art equipment and facilities to seamlessly manufacture, deliver, install, and service their own product.

Second Generation Furnishings is the winner in the Institutional Project category for their Sherman Campus Jewish Community Centre (Phase 2) project. The 27-acre Sherman Campus on Bathurst Street, north of Sheppard Avenue, is a vibrant and thriving hub of Jewish life for families, seniors, teens, and everyone in between. The project features a lavish auditorium with slat ceilings and natural light. The architectural partner for the project was IBI Group Architects.

Through years of development, technical innovation, and dedication, Second Generation has evolved into a firm capable of tailoring to the specific needs of any one of their clients. The firm’s extensive portfolio consists of various projects illustrating our commitment to excellence in every detail. Since its inception, every project has been treated with the same attention and care.

Check back next week to learn more about the winners in the GIS and all three commercial categories. Congratulations to all the AWMAC Ontario 2021 winners!