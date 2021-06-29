AWMAC Ontario Winners: GIS and Commercial Categories

AWMAC Ontario recently announced the winners of their 2021 prizes of distinction. The categories included residential, export, retail, institutional, GIS, LEED, and commercial at three different price points. As we did with the AWMAC Quebec finalists, you can learn more about the projects in this article as well as last week’s feature.

Woodlogix Interiors Inc. is the winner in the GIS category for its Juravinski Hospital and Cancer Centre (JCC) project. JCC is a regional referral centre for central-west Ontario; this is where cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy and radiation, take place as well as groundbreaking cancer research. The project features a stunning dark wood front desk and ceiling. The architectural partner for the project was Parkin Architects Limited.

Woodlogix’s story began with Tariq Syed, who always had a passion for building with his own hands. In 1989, during a recession, he set off to build cabinets for a living. In 2003, his sons joined him and grew the company to become one of Canada’s leading custom millwork fabricators. Together, they continue to innovate and elevate the millwork industry and thrive on challenging the impossible.

Woodlogix is also the winner in the Commercial Project Under $100,000 category for their Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital project. In unparalleled partnership with children, youth and families, Holland Bloorview delivers outstanding personalized, interprofessional care for children with disabilities. The project features clean-cut cabinetry with built-in lighting. The architectural partner for the project was Hanson + Jung Architects Inc.

Allwood Carpentry Manufacturing is the winner in the Commercial Projects $100,001 to $250,000 category for their Mokara Spa project. Located in the iconic Omni King Edward Hotel, the brand new 6,000-square-foot Mokara Spa complements the elegance and prestige that its history represents. Omni Hotels & Resorts spared no expense to unveil its first Mokara Spa in Canada, offering a truly luxurious spa experience. The project features sleek dark cabinetry and floating shelves. The architectural partner for the project was Moncur Design Associates Inc.

Allwood Carpentry Manufacturing, a division of Allwood Industries Ltd., was formed in 1988 by talented craftsmen. Allwood, over the years, has been the answer to many clients who demand the highest standard of service. The team has a proven track record of providing progressive solutions that exceed their clients’ expectations. Allwood is also the winner of the LEED category for their expansion of the Schulich School of Business project.

Forte Fixtures & Millwork Inc. is the winner in the Commercial Project Over $250,001 category for their Holt Café, Bloor Street project. Holts Café celebrates Canadian cuisine with a European influence. The restaurants’ vision and dishes are focused on sustainability, quality-driven ingredients, locality, and seasonality — all in a sophisticated, contemporary environment. The work features wooden slats forming curved partitions at the entrance of the café. The architectural partner for the project was Gensler.

Over the years, Forte has challenged itself to improve its offerings consistently. They’ve set themselves apart by providing in-house engineering, project management, manufacturing, and assembly through to shipping and installation. With over 100,000 square feet, Forte’s in-house offerings include wood, metal, acrylic, solid surface, electrical, glass, and finishing expertise.

Congratulations to all the AWMAC Ontario 2021 winners!