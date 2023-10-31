AWMAC Ontario Project Awards: Celebrating Top-Tier Architectural Woodwork

The AWMAC Ontario chapter proudly announced the winners of its prestigious Project Awards, underscoring excellence in architectural woodwork across diverse categories. The awards shine a spotlight on the collaborative brilliance of manufacturers and architects, ensuring noteworthy projects get their well-deserved acclaim.

Commercial $0 – $100,000: Aromaz Bakery stood out, masterfully executed by M&K Contracting and envisioned by Design/ Build.

Commercial $100,000 – $250,000: The sophisticated CIBC, Yorkdale Mall project was brought to life by Forte Fixtures & Millwork Inc. in collaboration with IA Interior Architects.

Commercial $250,001+: Toronto’s iconic Ace Hotel received its distinct touch from CCW Inc. with Shim Sutcliffe Architects shaping its architectural nuances.

Export: The distinct project at 7745 Wood Duck Drive saw the expertise of Magnum Millwork Inc. and the design ingenuity of Element Modern Dwellings.

Institutional: Kingsway College School Senior School echoed the craftsmanship of Woodlogix Interior Inc., transformed under the architectural guidance of Architecture Counsel.

Residential: Forest Hill Residence became a hallmark of luxury through the efforts of D.C.L Woodworking Ltd., partnered with OE Design/Build for its design framework.

Retail: For the chic Black & Blue Restaurant, Magnum Millwork Inc. and Navigate Design joined forces to create a space that’s both functional and aesthetically compelling.

Kudos to all the recognized projects, reflecting the best in design, craftsmanship, and innovation in the woodwork domain.