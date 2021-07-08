AWMAC ON Membership Drive

AWMAC Ontario recently announced they’ll be holding a membership drive to encourage quality manufacturers, installers, and suppliers to join their association.

“There are many who work in our industry who are quality companies that would be great assets to AWMAC and we’re looking to our members to help us recruit these future members,” said Laurie Suikki, association manager of the AWMAC Ontario Chapter. “As an incentive, AWMAC Ontario will credit the member account $100 for each new referral that’s converted into a new member.”

There’s a two-page information flyer that can be shared with potential new members which AWMAC ON will be sending out in an e-blast shortly. They’re asking members to please share this with all those who they feel would be a good fit for AWMAC.

If you’d like further information on the membership drive, the incentive, or who AWMAC Ontario is looking to reach out to, please don’t hesitate to contact AWMAC ON offices at gis@awmacontario.com.