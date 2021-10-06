AWMAC BC winners: export, private residences, and students

On September 23, AWMAC BC announced their 2021 Awards of Excellence Winners. Categories included: commercial over $500K, commercial under $500K, export, and private residences. The organization also recognized three design students from the British Columbia Institute of Technology (BCIT) and three from Kwantlen Polytechnic University. In this feature, we’ll introduce the winners from the export and private residences categories as well as the student winners and a few additional awards. Check out last week’s article to learn more about the commercial winners.

Export

The winner of the Gold Overall Service in an Export Project was Nikolai Manufacturing Inc. for their Google Seattle project. Google’s Seattle campus works on everything from Cloud to Daydream and back-end to UX. The walls, flooring, built-in furniture, and ceiling are all natural wood, creating a cohesive look. The general contractor was GLY Construction, and the designer was Mithun. New Westminster-based Nikolai provides artistry of the highest quality in the architectural woodwork industry, meeting and often exceeding the specified standards.

Private Residences

The winner of the Overall Quality and Service in a Residential Project was Stirling Woodworks Ltd. for their Kelowna Private Residence project. The work on the home includes a complete remodelling of the entertainment room and kitchen. This includes spectacular interior-lit cabinetry, kitchen islands, and bar. The general contractor was Ian Paine Construction and the designer was Begrand Fast Design Inc.

Stirling Woodworks Ltd. is a family-owned custom millwork company based in Maple Ridge, BC. They offer a variety of services, from design and manufacturing to installation and quality control. They also won Gold Quality in a Small Commercial Project. Manager Cameron Glegg is also a contributing writer for Wood Industry.

The winner of the Silver Quality in a Residential Project was also Stirling Woodworks Ltd., this time for their Vancouver Private Residence project. This kitchen redesign features extensive shaker-style cabinetry and detailed millwork on the ceiling and the range hood. The general contractor was CE Miles Construction Ltd. and the designer was Box Interior Design Inc.

The winner of the Silver Service in a Residential Project was Platinum Millwork Inc. for their Vancouver Private Residence project. This modern kitchen renovation features black and natural wood cabinetry as well as millwork on the ceiling. The general contractor was Perreault Homes and the designer was Veniva Interior Design.

Platinum Millwork Inc. brings over 40 years of passion and experience to the table. Their team has manufactured and installed thousands of custom millwork pieces, putting their combined skills and a genuine love of the work into every project.

Student Winners

The student who won first place from BCIT was Lindsay Tourigny. Emily Peterson and Karen Briggs both received honourable mentions. The student who won first place from Kwantlen was Isaac Valle. Alexandra Ramsey and Hannah Bernardez both received honourable mentions.

Additional Awards

Menza Bouwman from Door Painters and Kevin Tierney from Benchmark Architectural Woodworking both received the Above and Beyond Award. Shane Senger from Formations was recognized for being sales rep of the year, and McKillican was recognized for being Supplier of the Year.

Congratulations to all the winners!