AWMAC BC Winners: Commercial Categories

On September 23, AWMAC BC announced their 2021 Awards of Excellence Winners. Categories included: commercial over $500K, commercial under $500K, export, and private residences. The organization also recognized three design students from the British Columbia Institute of Technology and three from Kwantlen Polytechnic University. In this feature, we’ll introduce the winners from the commercial categories. Check back in next week for more information on the other categories!

Commercial Over $500K

The winner of the Ed Fielder Award for Overall Quality and Service in a Large Commercial Project and the Silver for Quality in a Large Commercial Project was Towne Millwork Ltd. The project in question was the TABles food court at The Amazing Brentwood shopping mall in Burnaby, BC. The food court has a modern, light, open aesthetic. The general contractor was EllisDon Construction and the designer was IBI Group.

Greg Hesketh founded Towne Millwork Ltd. in 1987. The company quickly and strategically grew from a small shop operating out of a single car garage to Canada’s largest and most sought–after architectural millwork manufacturer. Along with long–term partners and clients, Towne Millwork builds some of the largest and most prestigious projects across North America.

The winner of the Gold Quality in a Large Commercial Project was Artek Group – Vancouver for their Concert Properties project. Concert develops and manages rental apartments and seniors’ active aging communities, condominium homes, commercial properties, and public infrastructure projects across Canada. Artek has worked extensively with Concert, but in this case, they did the casebook and millwork for the head office. The general contractor was TotalPlan Inc and the designer was MCM Interiors Ltd.

Established in 1945, Artek is a premium woodworking company that draws on traditional craftsmanship and modern techniques to produce the highest-quality architectural millwork. With locations in Vancouver and Portland, Oregon, Artek has earned its reputation by attention to detail and focus on customer service.

The winner of the Gold Service in a Large Commercial Project was Acorn Wood Designs Ltd. for their JOEY Shipyards project. The new location of the JOEY chain will cultivate an interactive atmosphere with something for everyone while maintaining its elevated yet comfortable dining ambiance. The second-level lounge and dining space is designed with flexibility in mind, suitable for private functions both large and small. The general contractor was Anjinnov Construction and the designer was JOEY Restaurant Group.

In 1983, Acorn Wood Designs started as a one-person woodshop that operated out of a garage in the Vancouver neighborhood of Kerrisdale. Over the years, Acorn has grown to become an award-winning architectural millwork company by focusing on quality craftsmanship and relationships. Acorn’s high-quality woodwork can be seen in many top hospitality brands throughout Canada and the USA.

The winner of the Silver Service in a Large Commercial Project was Wanes Custom Woodworks Inc. for their Spear Street Capital project. Spear Street Capital is an owner and operator of distinctive office properties located in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The millwork in the project included ceiling slats, built-in furniture, cabinetry, and more. The general contractor was Reotech Construction and the designer was SSDG Interiors Inc.

Wanes Custom Woodworks has been providing exceptional architectural woodwork since 1984. Their extraordinary team has extensive experience in all aspects of the field, including integrating a wide array of specialty materials and finishes.

Commercial Under $500K

The winner of the Ed Russell Award Overall Quality and Service in a Small Commercial Project and Gold Service in a Small Commercial Project was Beckville Woodcrafts Ltd. for their BlueShore Financial Spa Pender Branch project. The Financial Spa branch experience is designed to make clients feel relaxed as if they are entering a luxury spa or five-star hotel. The general contractor was JW McArthur & Sons Ltd. and the designer was Atelier Pacific Architecture Inc.

Established in 1981, Beckville Woodcrafts Ltd. is a leading company in hand-craftsmanship and computer precision millwork. Quality, service, and artistry are just a few of the ideals behind their success.

The winner of the Gold Quality in a Small Commercial Project was Stirling Woodworks Ltd. for their GBL Architects project. GBL believes that emergent architecture is fuelled by the notion that great ideas exist just below the surface and within our reach. The aesthetic of the office space was minimalist and refined, contrasting light woods and matte blacks. The general contractor was CE Miles Construction Ltd. and the designer was GBL Architects Inc themselves.

Stirling Woodworks Ltd. is a family-owned custom millwork company based in Maple Ridge, BC. They offer a variety of services, from design and manufacturing to installation and quality control. They also won Overall Quality and Service in a Residential Project and Silver Quality in a Residential Project. Manager Cameron Glegg is also a contributing writer for Wood Industry.

The winner of the Silver Quality in a Small Commercial Project was Feature Millwork Inc. for their Conwest project. The Conwest Group has business lines in civil infrastructure construction, industrial, commercial, and residential development. The design of the head office forms the space through the definition of two main volumes, which are linked by a linear band of feature millwork housing the principal kitchen and storage needs. The general contractor was ETRO Construction Ltd. and the designer was the Office of Mcfarlane Biggar Architects + Designers.

Feature Millwork Inc. is a family-run business established in 1984; it has grown to be one of the oldest and most respected woodworking companies. Their broad experience in commercial and residential industries has earned them a high-profile reputation for excellence, quality artistry, project management, and quick turnover. It gives them the confidence to ensure that they can handle any project, no matter how demanding or complex.

The winner of the Silver Service in a Small Commercial Project was Benchmark Architectural for their 1500 Hornby Medical Clinic project. This clinic provides medical aesthetics with a patient-centred approach using evidence-based medicine at their state-of-the-art medical facility. The general contractor was The Haebler Group and the designer was Revery Architecture.

Benchmark Architectural Woodworking Inc. is a custom millwork shop focused on enhancing commercial and residential spaces that feature the natural beauty of wood and many other materials, such as laminates, stone, glass, plastic, and metal. Located in Burnaby, BC, they have been a leading manufacturer of custom commercial millwork and architectural casework since 1997, for clients in Greater Vancouver and throughout the province.

Check back next week for more information on the export and private residence categories and design students who were recognized for their work. Congratulations to all the winners!