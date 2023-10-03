AWMAC BC 32nd Annual Awards of Excellence

Thursday, September 21, 2023, AWMAC BC held its 32nd Annual Awards of Excellence at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. On a sunny evening with the stunning backdrop of Coal Harbour, two hundred and fifty people gathered to celebrate Excellence in Architectural Woodwork, Design, and Service.

In the Category of Commercial Projects OVER $500K:

Ed Fielder Award for Overall Quality and Service

Winner: Beckville Woodcrafts 2022 Ltd.

Project: BlueShore Financial Spa – Lynn Valley

GC: JW McArthur & Sons Ltd

Design Professional: Atelier Pacific Architecture

Best in QUALITY – GOLD

Winner: Feature Millwork Inc.

Project: Deloitte Vancouver

GC: Omicron

Design Professional: Omicron

Best in SERVICE – GOLD

Winner: Beckville Woodcrafts 2022 Ltd.

Project: BlueShore Financial Spa – Lynn Valley

GC: JW McArthur & Sons Ltd

Design Professional: Atelier Pacific Architecture

In the Category of Commercial Projects UNDER $500K:

Ed Russell Award for Overall Q uality and Service

Winner: Feature Millwork Inc.

Project: Teck Resources Limited

GC: Gamut Construction Ltd.

Design Professional: Gensler Vancouver

Best in QUALITY – GOLD

Winner: Cowichan Woodwork Ltd.

Project: Canadian Coast Guard, Port Hardy

GC: Kinetic Construction Ltd.

Design Professional: Chernoff Thompson Architects

Best in SERVICE – GOLD

Winner: Stirling Woodworks Ltd.

Project: Avenue Cannabis

GC: Humphries Construction

Design Professional: Hodgson Design Associates

In the Private Residence Category:

For Overall Quality and Service & Best in Quality and Service – GOLD

Winner: Stirling Woodworks Ltd.

Project: Private Residence – Belcarra

GC: Domenic Cuccione

Design Professional: Studio 10

Export:

OVERALL SERVICE in an Export Project – GOLD

Winner: Stirling Woodworks Ltd.

Project: Private Residence – Alaska

GC: Sound Contracting LLC

Design Professional: Z Architects

Design:

Jack Sigurdson Award for Best Design

Winner: Omicron

Project: Deloitte Vancouver

Guarante e & Inspection Service Award

Winner: Mosaic Millwork

Project: Port Moddy UPCC Hospital