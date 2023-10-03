AWMAC BC 32nd Annual Awards of Excellence
Thursday, September 21, 2023, AWMAC BC held its 32nd Annual Awards of Excellence at the Vancouver Convention Centre West. On a sunny evening with the stunning backdrop of Coal Harbour, two hundred and fifty people gathered to celebrate Excellence in Architectural Woodwork, Design, and Service.
In the Category of Commercial Projects OVER $500K:
Ed Fielder Award for Overall Quality and Service
Winner: Beckville Woodcrafts 2022 Ltd.
Project: BlueShore Financial Spa – Lynn Valley
GC: JW McArthur & Sons Ltd
Design Professional: Atelier Pacific Architecture
Winner: Feature Millwork Inc.
Project: Deloitte Vancouver
GC: Omicron
Design Professional: Omicron
In the Category of Commercial Projects UNDER $500K:
Ed Russell Award for Overall Quality and Service
Winner: Feature Millwork Inc.
Project: Teck Resources Limited
GC: Gamut Construction Ltd.
Design Professional: Gensler Vancouver
Winner: Cowichan Woodwork Ltd.
Project: Canadian Coast Guard, Port Hardy
GC: Kinetic Construction Ltd.
Design Professional: Chernoff Thompson Architects
Winner: Stirling Woodworks Ltd.
Project: Avenue Cannabis
GC: Humphries Construction
Design Professional: Hodgson Design Associates
In the Private Residence Category:
For Overall Quality and Service & Best in Quality and Service – GOLD
Winner: Stirling Woodworks Ltd.
Project: Private Residence – Belcarra
GC: Domenic Cuccione
Design Professional: Studio 10
Export:
OVERALL SERVICE in an Export Project – GOLD
Winner: Stirling Woodworks Ltd.
Project: Private Residence – Alaska
GC: Sound Contracting LLC
Design Professional: Z Architects
Design:
Jack Sigurdson Award for Best Design
Winner: Omicron
Project: Deloitte Vancouver
Guarantee & Inspection Service Award
Winner: Mosaic Millwork
Project: Port Moddy UPCC Hospital