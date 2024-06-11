AWMAC Announces New Board of Directors at 2024 AGM

The Architectural Woodwork Manufacturers Association of Canada (AWMAC) is thrilled to announce the success of its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on May 30, 2024. The event featured a hybrid format, welcoming both in-person attendees at the Hotel Place d’Armes in Montreal, Quebec, and virtual participants via Zoom.

Member engagement was outstanding, with active participation in registering, document reviews, and voting on crucial matters. AWMAC extends heartfelt thanks to all members whose involvement contributed to the AGM’s success.

A key highlight of the meeting was the introduction of the National Board of Directors for the 2024-2025 term. This announcement marks a new chapter for AWMAC as the organization continues to advance and support the architectural woodwork industry.

Mark Whitman (middle) becomes National Board President, as Jeff Clermont (right) transitions into the Past President role. We’d like to acknowledge and appreciate the efforts of Rudy Bardeck (left) for his time as President and Past President.

AWMAC’s National Admin Team (Jennifer Krivoshein, Audra Denny and Cheryl DePape) have worked diligently throughout the year to implement AWMAC’s programs and services. They look forward to continued collaboration across all eight Chapters.

For further details and to stay updated on AWMAC's activities, visit AWMAC's website.