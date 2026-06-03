AWMAC 2026 Sets the Stage for Leadership, Innovation and NAAWS 5.0

AWMAC members and industry leaders from across North America will gather in Québec City from June 11 to 13 for the 2026 National Convention, Built to Lead.

The three-day event will focus on learning, leadership, networking, and industry recognition, bringing together architectural woodwork professionals for sessions and discussions on the issues shaping the sector’s future.

A key feature of the convention will be the official launch of NAAWS 5.0, the latest version of the North American Architectural Woodwork Standards. The launch is expected to be a major point of interest for manufacturers, specifiers, designers, and project stakeholders who rely on consistent standards for architectural woodwork quality, performance, and compliance.

The convention will open with a keynote address from Marc Sanderson, CEO of INNERGY. The program also includes industry sessions covering artificial intelligence, materials, specifications, and risk management, reflecting both technical and business priorities for architectural woodwork firms.

Networking will be a central part of the event, beginning with the Welcome Reception and Expo. The convention will also include the President’s Night & Awards Gala, where industry achievements will be recognized, along with AWMAC’s Annual General Meeting.

Leadership development will be highlighted during the Lessons from the Top Leadership Forum, which will close the convention program. Attendees will also have the option to participate in a member shop tour, offering a closer look at operations within the sector.

The 2026 National Convention is positioned as a gathering point for the people, ideas, and conversations influencing the direction of architectural woodwork in Canada and across North America.

See the full convention program here.