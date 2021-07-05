AWMAC 2022 National Convention Announced

As announced at the AWMAC National 2021 AGM earlier this month, the AWMAC National Convention for 2022 will be in Calgary, Alberta. The event will take place at the Fairmont Palliser Hotel from June 9 to 12, 2022.

This is an opportunity for members of AWMAC across the country to gather to share industry news, stories, and network together.

“After having to remain home for so long, we’re looking forward to seeing all our members next year in Calgary,” said Laurie Suikki, association manager of AWMAC’s Ontario Chapter. “So get ready to dust off your travel bags!”

Here’s the link where information will be updated as it becomes available: https://awmac.com/national-convention/