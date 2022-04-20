AWFS Welcomes Five New Board Members 

The Association of Woodworking & Furnishings Suppliers (AWFS) recently installed five new board members for the 2022-2023 board term, beginning their first of two three-year terms. The new members include:

Phyllis Crystal, President of Uneeda Enterprises

Cassey Gibson, Engagement Specialist at Innergy

John Benjamin Henderson, President of John Henderson and Company, LLC

Phil Polston, National Sales Manager at Cabinet Vision Production Software

Christina Relyea, Director of Sales and Marketing at JB Cutting, Inc.

The new board members will be joining the returning board, starting with the AWFS Executive Committee, led by Rob Howell, President of WSI Machinery Inc. and AWFS President, for the 2022 – 2023 executive term. Two current board members also joined the Executive Committee, with Bob Brown, Executive Vice President at Royal Plywood, serving as Chair for the 2023 AWFS Fair, and Mark Alster, National Sales Manager for Leitz Tooling Systems, moving to Secretary/Treasurer for AWFS.

“I look forward to my term as president knowing that I will be supported by such an experienced and dedicated team on both the board and staff level.,” said Howell. “I also want to welcome our new board members, knowing they will make a great addition to our team. I look forward to their contribution and hearing their ideas and insights in helping us continue to support our members, exhibitors, and the industry at large. On behalf of our board and staff, I also would like to thank Dan Hershberger, our Immediate Past President, for successfully leading AWFS through such an unprecedented and challenging time.”

The remainder of the Executive Committee includes:

Michael Cassell, Senior Product Specialist for Automation Systems and Shoda Machinery; AWFS Vice President

Dan Hershberger, Holz-Her Product Manager for Michael Weinig, Inc. : AWFS Immediate Past President

Philip Martin, President of 3C-IRM; AWFS Past President

The following board members will be serving their second term:

