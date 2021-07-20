AWFS Fair Now Live

The AWFS®Fair began July 20; with over 400 exhibitors, the four-day show promises to be jam-packed. The show also has multiple live events throughout the show.

The “AWFS®Fair Live” booth, a stage on the show floor at the AWFS®Fair, will offer presentations and events throughout the show. Located in booth #4681, all AWFS®Fair Live sessions are complimentary and are open to all registered AWFS®Fair attendees.

Rapid Fire Presentations: Learn About New Products and Technology from Exhibitors

Rapid Fire sessions are fast-paced 15-minute presentations offered by AWFS®Fair exhibitors, from 9:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday; each day will focus on a different theme. On Tuesday, learn about Software from nine different exhibitors. Wednesday presentations will focus on Hardware and Materials with Peterman Lumber, Centurion Wood Coatings, Colonial Saw Company, Rev-A-Shelf, and CalPlant. On Thursday, join these exhibitors to learn about Machinery: Bill’s Custom Trim, MakeSAFE Tools, DMT Holdings, Schmaltz, Peak Toolworks, and SCM. The full schedule can be found here.

WED Talks Feature Industry Changemakers

On Wednesday, July 21, starting at 1:00 p.m., WED Talks (Wood EDucation Talks) will return. The seven sessions will vary from 15 to 30 minutes, and presenters include:

Kelly Victor-Burke, who led a team to develop the Wood Manufacturing Specialist Apprenticeship;

Brad Cairns, Lean Manufacturing guru;

Justin Stabb, who worked with SCM to establish the Congdon Yards Generator;

Steffi Dotson, who founded the San Diego Craft Collective;

Jeff Wagner, who will share the journey in developing CalPlant’s Eureka rice-based MDF;

Harold Greene, acclaimed fine furniture maker;

and Chris Hedges, who is launching a new post-secondary woodworking program.

See the full schedule here.

A Conversation with Economist Chris Kuehl

Catch this encore session on Thursday, July 22 at 12:30 p.m. with keynote presenter economist Chris Kuehl, as he talks with AWFS® Executive Vice President Angelo Gangone. They will dive deeper into the topics addressed in the 8:00 a.m. general session. Learn more here.

Student Competition Awards Ceremony

On Thursday, July 22 at 4:00 p.m., join us to cheer on the students whose work is featured in the Fresh Wood and Turning to the Future competition displays, which can be seen at booths #4574 and #4569, respectively. Find out which student won the Fresh Wood Best of Show trophy, which will be presented by its’ maker Scott Grove, and the People’s Choice award, for which all show attendees can vote.

WOW (Women of Woodworking) Networking Celebration

Women of Woodworking will gather to connect and network on Thursday, July 22 at 4:45 p.m. RSVP here.