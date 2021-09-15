ISOtunes, a global industry leader in Bluetooth hearing protection, announces a new product line featuring level-dependent Aware Technology. The technology gives users complete situational awareness and protection at the same time. Available in an in-ear model (PRO Aware) and over-ear model (LINK Aware), users will no longer have to block the sounds they want to hear to protect themselves from harmful noises.

ISOtunes is a family-built consumer safety brand specializing in hearing protection with enhanced audio and communication technology. ISOtunes promises to provide safe and innovative products to those who work and play in loud environments as a global industry leader. ISOtunes earplugs and earmuffs allow the hardest workers to listen to what they want, when they want, no matter their environment. As part of the ISOtunes Experience, customers are guaranteed superior quality, technology, and customer service with every brand interaction.

ISOtunes PRO and LINK Aware combine level-dependent Aware Technology with the product features ISOtunes customers know and love, including high durability, battery life, and sound quality. Aware products use Omni-directional microphones that allow users to safely listen to the world around them – such as their colleagues, warning signals, and more – while also blocking out harmful levels of sound.

Each model features high-fidelity speakers that enhance the natural sounds around you and custom-engineered digital signal processing for precise impulse filtration that reduces harmful sounds in less than two milliseconds. In short, Aware Technology is perfect for workers who need to hear their colleagues or equipment but still need protection from loud impulse noises like nail guns, hammers, and more.

“At its core, ISOtunes is about innovation. This is the first time this combination of technologies has been integrated into hearing protection products,” said Eric Murphy, co-founder of ISOtunes. “Our hearing protection solutions must continue to exceed expectations when it comes to keeping users protected and connected, and we believe LINK Aware and PRO Aware rise to those expectations.”

ISOtunes LINK Aware is an earmuff style that is perfect for workers who prefer over-ear hearing protection but refuse to compromise their listening experience. Lightweight and comfortable with up to 14 hours of battery life LINK Aware safely reduces damaging noise by 25 dB. Water and sweat-resistant, LINK Aware features a noise-isolating microphone that also blocks out steady-state noise for clearer calls in loud environments.

ISOtunes PRO Aware is an in-ear option that allows for continuous connection to your Bluetooth-enabled devices and all-day protection with up to 10 hours of battery life. With an NRR of 26 dB, PRO Aware is water, dust, and sweat resistant and comes with four pairs of ISOtunes’ trademarked TRILOGYTM foam ear tips. PRO Aware also features new magnets that help the band stay around your neck, posing no hazard and still being able to break away.