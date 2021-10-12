Aventos range of lift systems

Blum’s Aventos lift systems bring top-quality motion to wall cabinets. Even large and heavy fronts open with ultimate ease. Aventos is especially practical because it gives users easy access to the contents and complete freedom of movement. Aventos gives users total freedom of movement, keeping fronts well out of their way. Wall cabinets can be left open without hampering kitchen use.

Aventos combines easy opening with integrated Blumotion, making opening and closing furniture a mesmerising experience. To implement handle-less wall cabinets, simply equip the lift system with a motion technology like Servo-drive or Tip-on. Adjust the lift mechanism precisely to the weight of the front, and it will stay exactly where you want it to (thanks to the variable stop). And it will always be within easy reach for closing — large, wide fronts and thin gaps for an uninterrupted, smooth look. Aventos allows you to carry through the design – from wall cabinets to base units.

There are seven systems in the Aventos line. The HF features a bi-fold opening. The HS’s front swings up and over the cabinet. The HL’s front lifts parallel to the cabinet. The HK top is a small lift system that is packed with functionality. The HK’s front pivots up. The HK-S offers enhanced user convenience for small and light stay lifts. The HK-XS is for small wall cabinets and fitted units.

The design and function of Blum fittings have received international acclaim. Numerous awards testify to the top quality of their products and services.