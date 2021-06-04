The AvanTech YOU drawer system recently won the AWMAC Quebec Award of Distinction for Innovation. It has design diversity and creative flexibility from concealed working parts, perfect performance, and an efficient product concept geared to the customer. AvanTech YOU puts you in focus and matches your specific needs.

DESIGN DIVERSITY AND CREATIVE FLEXIBILITY

The AvanTech YOU drawer is distinguished by immaculate beauty from its slimline, sleek drawer side profile. Its key to successfully turning your ideas into reality: a wealth of options for individualisation and styling and design flexibility in terms of colours, shapes, materials. Attractive highlights are added with designer profiles, DesignCapes, and inlays.

FUNCTIONALITY AND PERFORMANCE

Create superior furniture design and impress your customers with outstanding performance, regardless of the load class. Combine drawers and runners and tap into new market segments with your application solutions for bathrooms, kitchens, living rooms, or shop fitting. Added value includes processes that are more efficient, work operations that become unnecessary, and the intuitive way in which AvanTech YOU is installed.

PROCESS AND COST-EFFICIENCY

The comprehensive platform concept and perfect product adjustments to production and assembly processes make AvanTech YOU an outstanding system when it comes to cost-effectiveness and efficient workflows while at the same time providing the basis for a broad product lineup.

PRECISE AND RELIABLE ADJUSTMENT

Easy vertical and lateral adjustment (unique exterior decor sliding mechanism)

Easy drawer tilt adjustment with access from above (dual function of the designer profile)

Simple, tool-less installation of the front panel

Safe detachment of the front panel (retaining function in the drawer side profile)

DESIGN MEETS FUNCTIONALITY

Perfectly purist drawer side profile design meets maximum functionality

Vertical, lateral, and tilt adjustment invisibly integrated into the drawer side profile

Design diversity and flexibility from designer profiles, DesignCapes, and a variety of inlay materials

Runner platform for a wide range of applications

INTUITIVE INSTALLATION