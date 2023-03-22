Sponsored Content

Auction of Door and Millwork Mfg – Complete Plant

Timed Online Auction – Complete Plant Manufacturing Wooden Screen Doors, Storm Doors and Fitting Room Doors 

Featuring: Saws, Routers, Banders, Sanders, Planers, Glue Machines, Presses, Spindle Shapers, Tool Room, Mobile Equipment, Misc. Plant Support & More

Bids Start Closing on: Thursday, April 6th at 10:00am (CDT)

Inspection: Wednesday, April 5th, from 9:00am to 4:00pm (CDT)
Equipment Location: 1000 Morris Street, Fond Du Lac, WI 54935

View our Website for Complete Sale Details
Register Via: BidSpotter

Homag Edge Bander, Model EDGETEQ S-300

Homag CNC Router Table, Model CENTATEQN-500

Baker Products Single Head Resaw, Model ABX-BBR-O

Raimann Weinig 18” Rip Saw, Model Profirip-KM-310

DMC/SCM Group 53″ Belt Sander, Model Unisand K

Koch Windoor-Xl CNC Bore/Glue/Dowel Machine

Orma-Midwest Radio Frequency Edge Glue Press

Global Finishing Solutions/GFS IDBW-161016-RE-XB-CUF-S
Paint Booth System

Quincy Screw Type Air Compressor, Model QGV-100

Toyota 02-6FGU30 Ride On Fork Truck

 

