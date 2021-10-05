ATOMIC Compact Series Lineup Expands

DEWALT adds to the growing ATOMIC Compact Series™ 20V MAX portfolio with a new 20V MAX ¼” 3-Speed Impact Driver (DCF850), 20V MAX ½”. Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil (DCF921), 20V MAX ½” Impact Wrench with Detent Pin Anvil (DCF922), and 20V MAX 3/8″. Impact Wrench with Hog Ring Anvil (DCF923). Each tool boasts a short length and minimal weight for tight-space applications and user comfort.

At only 3.97″ in length, the 20V MAX ¼” 3-Speed Impact Driver (DCF850) is 29% shorter. With a brushless motor that delivers 30% more max torque at 1825 in-lbs., as well as 3250 RPM (no-load), the impact driver powers through heavy applications like larger fasteners and spade bits while providing access to tighter spaces like cabinetry and framing. Three LED lights offer optimum illumination, while a 3-Speed setting and a variable speed trigger allow for precision and control.

Each of the new 20V MAX Impact Wrenches delivers up to 300 ft-lbs. of max tightening torque and up to 450 ft-lbs of max breakaway torque, all at an astonishing weight of just 2.5 lbs. (tool only) each. At less than 5″ in length, the DCF921 brushless impact wrench is 28% more compact† for comfort and improved access when working in tight spaces. Glass filled nylon housings help resist the effects of harsh automotive chemicals and solvents, making it ideal for use in a variety of construction and automotive applications including grooved couplings, pipe flanges, concrete anchors, brake repair, engine bay work, suspension repair and more. Precision Wrench™ Control provides added control when used in forward/reverse and TimberScrew™ Mode for performance in wood fastening applications.

The DCF921 and DCF923 feature a hog ring anvil for easy socket changes, while the DCF922 has a detent pin anvil for users requiring additional socket retention. Users can also select LED brightness with the three-mode select button.

The new DEWALT ATOMIC Compact Series™ 20V MAX Impact Driver and Impact Wrenches will be available this fall, where DEWALT products are sold.