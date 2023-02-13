ATOMIC Compact Series 20V Max* ½ In. Drill/ Driver

The ATOMIC™ 20V MAX* 1/2 in. Drill/Driver has 404 UWO† and up to 1,650 RPM (no-load) and is equipped with an on-tool LED work light to illuminate dark areas when drilling. The drill/driver delivers high bit retention with a ½ inch ratcheting chuck that helps the user with easier control and to manage variable speeds with 15 clutch settings. The ATOMIC™ 20V MAX* 1/2 in. Drill/Driver will be available this February as bare units (DCD794B and DCD799B, tool only) or kits (DCD794D1, DCD799L1).