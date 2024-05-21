Artopex, one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 17th Consecutive Year

Granby (Quebec), May 14, 2024 — Artopex is pleased to announce that it has been named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for the 17th consecutive year. Canada’s Best Managed Companies program annually recognizes the excellence of private Canadian companies with revenues over $50 million. This marks the 10th year that Artopex has been a member of the Platinum Club, which includes all winning organizations that have maintained the Best Managed designation for at least seven consecutive years.

“I would like to express my deep gratitude for having received this prestigious distinction for the 17th consecutive year, placing Artopex among Canada’s leading companies. This recognition is the fruit of the collective efforts of a team determined to overcome the challenges of our industry on a daily basis, where every decision is of crucial importance to ensure the company’s long-term survival.” -Daniel Pelletier, Artopex CEO.

“Retaining membership of the Best Managed Platinum Club is absolutely remarkable. The sustained adaptability of our member companies in these uncertain times sets the standard for overcoming new obstacles and demonstrating resilience at the highest levels,” said Derrick Dempster, Partner, Deloitte, and co-leader of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “They are having a real impact on how Canada is perceived on the international stage when it comes to private enterprise success.”

About Canada’s Best Managed Companies

Canada’s Best Managed Companies continues to be the mark of excellence for Canadian owned and managed companies with revenues over $50 million. Every year since the launch of the program in 1993, hundreds of entrepreneurial companies have competed for this designation in a rigorous and independent process that evaluates their management skills and practices. The awards are granted on four levels: 1) Canada’s Best Managed Companies new winner (one of the new winners selected each year); 2) Canada’s Best Managed Companies winner (award recipients that have re-applied and successfully retained their Best Managed designation for two additional years, subject to annual operational and financial review); 3) Gold Standard winner (after three consecutive years of maintaining their Best Managed status, these winners have demonstrated their commitment to the program and successfully retained their award for 4-6 consecutive years); 4) Platinum Club member (winners that have maintained their Best Managed status for seven years or more). Program sponsors are Deloitte Private, CIBC, Salesforce, The Globe and Mail, and TMX Group.