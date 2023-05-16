Artopex Named One of Canada’s Best Managed Manufacturers for 16th Year

Granby’s family-owned manufacturer, Artopex, has been named one of Canada’s “Best Managed Companies” for its 16th year in a row. The esteemed title is allocated to Canadian businesses with a turnover of more than $50 million. This also marks the ninth year that Artopex has been part of the Platinum Club, which recognizes “best-in-class” private businesses that have received and retained the “Best Managed” title for at least seven consecutive years.

Applicants for this distinguished title are evaluated based on their strategies, business values, vision, investment in capability, dedication, and talent. The program is led and evaluated by an independent judging panel of representatives from sponsors such as Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, Smith School of Business, TMX Group, and MacKay CEO Forums. The panel gathers annually to review companies and has been since the program was established in 1993. Hundreds of companies have applied and been examined in thorough detail for their management skills and best business practices.

“Even in the face of rapidly changing business at home and around the world, companies like Artopex continue to respond with innovation and adaptability by transforming and evolving their offerings to meet the changing demands of the market and thus show the way forward,” said Blair Cowan, vice president at the Executive, Head of Business Banking and Real Estate Services .”There CIBC is proud to sponsor the Best Managed Companies program in Canada, which for thirty years has celebrated the leading organizations that strive to build a better future.”

Although this is Artopex’s 16th year being honoured, it’s still equally as special to the Québec furniture company. “We are very honored to obtain this distinction for a 16th consecutive year, which ranks Artopex among the great companies in Canada,” explained Daniel Pelletier, president, and CEO of Artopex. “This recognition rewards the efforts of an entire team which, day after day, overcomes challenges related to our industry in a context where each decision is crucial to ensure the sustainability of the organization.”

Artopex is an ever-expanding manufacturer that now employs more than 750 people. The manufacturer’s account manager Jean-Pierre Levasseur credits Pelletier’s business and management to the company’s success and for it to consistently be first-rate. “He’s a very strategic businessman; he’s well surrounded and has a great succession plan with his two sons, which is something a lot of Quebec businesses are lacking,” explained Levasseur.

Pelletier himself claims automation and efficiency to be the source of success. He noted “In 2016, when the project started, we estimated it would add 150 jobs upon completion. We ended up adding 100 in the first year alone. Every time we’ve increased our automation we have always increased our staff because more efficiency leads to increased output and sales, which leads to more jobs.”