Armoires Cuisines Action’s New Shop Opens in Vaudreuil-Dorion

Armoires Cuisines Action made a name for itself as the go-to solution for kitchen storage solutions, bathrooms, laundry rooms and luxurious closets. The enterprise recently set up its fifth branch on Boulevard de la Gare, at Avenues Vaudreuil, a brand-new 5,451 square foot square location offering a marvelous shopping experience for consumers.

The luxury store welcomes guests as soon as they enter the store and immediately takes care of their needs while developing the concept they’re looking for within their budget. Armoires Cuisines Action does this by developing a hyper-realistic 3D layout for the customer designed by Armoires Cuisines Action experts.

“Once the client has approved the project, our teams go on site, to their home, to confirm the dimensions. Then, we start production at our factory in Sainte-Sabine, in Montérégie. The customer experience is what is most important to us, from the start to the end of the project,” explains Valérie Dubé, senior director of retail sales at Armoires Cuisines Action.

Every aspect of Armoires Cuisines Action from the design to the installation, manufacturing and delivery has been handled by the business with meticulous scrutiny in Québec for over 33 years now. Annually, the enterprise creates more than 10,000 customized and unique design projects and each week, they develop more than 2,000 boxes at their Montérégie factory.

Ever-Changing Showrooms Are the Armoires Cuisines Action Superpower

Beyond their high-quality service and unique material choices, what makes Armoires Cuisines Action stand out is their ability to consistently renew and revolutinize their showrooms. “In fact our showrooms are changed regularly. We update our demonstrators and our concepts according to trends. We really want to create inspiring showrooms for our customers,” adds the director. Currently, six kitchens and five bathrooms are on display at the new Vaudreuil-Dorion branch. More will be added over the coming months. “We also have what is called the Atelier. In fact, there are six stations where we meet with customers to choose materials, among other things. And we have plenty to choose from! Although much-anticipated, the Vaudreuil-Dorion branch has not yet been open. On January 21, 2022, the team will welcome its new customers during their grand opening. The event will celebrate the acclaimed Armoires Cuisines Action and its unique, custom-made kitchens and bathrooms. The entire team will be providing guests with a detailed tour of their facilities, introducing them to the designers, and prompting them to participate in their “moodboard” workshop which allows the guest to design their own kitchen or bathroom layout of their dreams.

Located at 3210, Boulevard de la Gare, local 100, the grand opening is sure to impress design lovers of Quebec and across Canada.