Archmill House Pairs Well with LCBO Flagship Location 

This February, the LCBO raised a toast to the completion of its flagship store in Toronto. Located within the city’s busy waterfront district, the new 24,000 sq. ft. retail hub offers a cutting-edge retail experience with stylish millwork by Archmill House.

“This is absolutely one for our portfolio,” said Tyler Harkness, Program Manager with Archmill House. “We’re proud that they like the final product and that we have a good relationship with them.”

Family-owned since 1977, Archmill House is a custom manufacturer of quality architectural millwork and store fixtures for a range of markets. As the sole millwork contractor for LCBO, it has provided custom work for a number of the crown corporation’s retail outlets over the past dozen years. Archmill House team has seen tremendous growth in both sales and staff. Today, they have over 100 employees and have developed strong partnerships with industry-leading clients in both Canada and the United States. Their commitment to flawless execution within their leadership and operations team ensures the continued growth and financial health of Archmill House. The future looks bright for the company and its partners.

For this latest project, Harkness and the crew provided all woodwork for the store, including custom items. Stand-out features include the gifting zone, a pop-up shop with an elevated ceiling, a massive lit tasting bar featuring built-in wine dispensing units, a lockable cabinet, and a front bar area with quartz countertops.

Archmill House was contracted to bring this store design to life with leading-edge design and construction of their millwork and accessories. With the complexity and demands of this project, the challenges were numerous, and Archmill House worked meticulously to meet those demands. The client was impressed with the successful implementation that created an engaging and convenient shopping experience for customers.

“The job was incredibly custom,” said Harkness. “Throughout the store, you’ve also got several fixtures that have electrical, metal, and multimedia elements all combined into one element. Just coordinating with all the different vendors and trades was a challenge.”

Aside from the store’s stand-out design, LCBO’s flagship Toronto location includes interactive digital kiosks, a same-day pickup counter, a 1,400 sq. ft. cold room, and the most extensive Vintages section in LCBO’s store network.

Speaking to the press at its grand opening, George Soleas, President and CEO of LCBO, praised the store’s unique offerings, noting, “On the 95th anniversary of opening our first LCBO store in Toronto, it is fitting to be celebrating another milestone by opening our relocated flagship store in this vibrant waterfront community.”

“Having something like this as a flagship for LCBO becomes a flagship for us as well,” added Harkness.

Check out Archmill’s photo gallery or watch the Narcity tour.