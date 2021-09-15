Archmill House launches Arcanna Fixtures

Established in 1993, Archmill House is a family-owned and operated company based in Ancaster, Ontario. Their focus is on manufacturing architectural millwork, case goods, and store fixtures for the Commercial, Institutional, and Retail markets.

Earlier this year, Archmill House launched a new sub-brand: Arcanna Fixtures. Arcanna focuses on manufacturing architectural millwork, case goods, and store fixtures for the Cannabis Retail market.

Over the past 11 years, Archmill House has been involved in 1,200+ LCBO projects, 500+ Tim Hortons projects, 1,000+ McDonalds projects, and 1,000+ Starbucks projects. Currently, Archmill House is the sole provider of millwork for the LCBO, Scotiabank, and is the national fixture supplier for Tim Hortons.

Arcanna has considerable experience in fabricating millwork for the Cannabis market and is the first millwork company in Ontario to fabricate Cannabis millwork. To date, they have worked on over 100 cannabis projects with license owners such as Shiny Bud, Sweet Seven, The Hunny Pot, Tokyo Smoke, Hemisphere Cannabis (Second Cup Cannabis), and The Spot Cannabis Co. ⁠

Arcanna offers design and fixture mock-ups⁠, fixture staging, and value engineering.