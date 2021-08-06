AraucoPly® Plywood
AraucoPly
AraucoPly® plywood is 100% wood which provides your projects a decorative finish with wood’s natural look.
AraucoPly is Radiata Pine plywood manufactured with phenolic resin as per international product standards. It’s ideal for interior and exterior applications as furniture, decorative paneling, industrial projects, and construction.
AraucoPly’s exceptional quality, superior appearance, flatness, durability, and dimensional stability are ensured through Arauco’s rigorous sustainable forest management, log selection, and process control. AraucoPly panels are made from pruned, plantation-grown Radiata pine logs for fewer knots and clean, uniform, light-colored faces that finish beautifully and consistently. AraucoPly panels are laid up on composed cores using exterior phenolic (PF) resin for flatness and stability.
Veneer from pruned, plantation-grown, Radiata pine logs are used to make the face of AraucoPly® panels, resulting in a knot-free, uniform, light-colored surface that finishes beautifully and consistently. AraucoPly® delivers the warmth of natural wood to any visible application.
Products