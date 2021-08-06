AraucoPly® plywood is 100% wood which provides your projects a decorative finish with wood’s natural look.

​​​​​​​​AraucoPly is Radiata Pine plywood manufactured with phenolic resin as per international product standards. It’s ideal for interior and exterior applications as furniture, decorative paneling, industrial projects, and construction.

​​​​​​​AraucoPly’s exceptional quality, superior appearance, flatness, durability, and dimensional stability are ensured through Arauco’s rigorous sustainable forest management, log selection, and process control. AraucoPly panels are made from pruned, plantation-grown Radiata pine logs for fewer knots and clean, uniform, light-colored faces that finish beautifully and consistently. AraucoPly panels are laid up on composed cores using exterior phenolic (PF) resin for flatness and stability.

​​​​​​​Veneer from pruned, plantation-grown, Radiata pine logs are used to make the face of AraucoPly® panels, resulting in a knot-free, uniform, light-colored surface that finishes beautifully and consistently. AraucoPly® delivers the warmth of natural wood to any visible application.

Products