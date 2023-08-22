Arauco Partners with Cyngn to Acquire 100 AI Electric Forklifts

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 8, 2023 — Arauco, a leading manufacturer of forestry products, pulp, and engineered wood, has entered into a pre-order agreement with Cyngn Inc., a pioneering developer of AI-powered autonomous industrial driving solutions. The collaboration entails Arauco’s acquisition of 100 autonomous electric DriveMod-enabled forklifts, signaling a strategic move to bolster operational efficiency and material handling processes through AI advancements while aligning with Arauco’s eco-conscious goals. The delivery of these forklifts is scheduled to commence in 2024.

Lior Tal, CEO of Cyngn, emphasized the significance of this partnership: “Working with Arauco is a testament to the transformative power of autonomous technology in the industrial sector. By combining our expertise in computer vision and AI algorithms, we are confident in delivering the performance and utility required for their operations with our DriveMod autonomous forklifts.”

The autonomous electric forklifts provided by Cyngn possess an individual lift capacity of 10,000 pounds, catering to Arauco’s needs and addressing prevalent challenges such as labor shortages, safety concerns, and efficiency issues experienced by manufacturers.

Arauco, recognized as a global supplier of sustainable forestry products, pulp, and engineered wood, demonstrated a revenue of over $7 billion in 2022. Committed to sustainability and carbon neutrality, Arauco’s decision to integrate autonomous capabilities and electrify its forklift fleet aligns with its pursuit of operational excellence, safety, and environmental preservation.

The initial pre-order of 100 autonomous electric forklifts marks a significant step in Cyngn’s DriveMod Forklift initiative, introduced in June, highlighting the synergistic collaboration between the two companies to drive AI innovations. The cooperation extends beyond this initial deployment, with the potential for future expansion across multiple Arauco sites and diverse use cases, illustrating the potential growth of their autonomous forklift fleet in the forthcoming years.

Cyngn’s ambitious initiative for autonomous electric forklifts is poised to alleviate labor shortages, enhance safety measures, and address efficiency challenges faced by modern manufacturers. Through this partnership, Arauco is poised to enhance its material handling processes and achieve a more sustainable and efficient operational model.