Apprenticeships in Canada Rebound: A Surge in Wood Industry Registrations Post-COVID

Statistics Canada recently reports that the Canadian wood manufacturing industry is witnessing a significant resurgence in apprenticeship registrations, surpassing pre-COVID-19 levels and marking the highest figures since 2014. This development is particularly noteworthy given the challenges faced by the industry during the pandemic.

In 2022, a remarkable 81,141 Canadians registered in apprenticeship programs, an 11.6% increase from the previous year. This upsurge reflects a growing interest and need for skilled labor in the woodworking and related sectors. However, it’s crucial to note that certifications remained below pre-pandemic levels, indicating a potential gap in the completion of training programs.

The heightened demand for skilled tradespeople, particularly in sectors like construction and fabricated metal product manufacturing, has been a driving force behind this trend. Elevated job vacancies and unmet labor demands underscore the importance of nurturing a skilled workforce. Trades such as carpentry, heavy-duty equipment mechanics, and electricians saw substantial increases in new registrations, with figures surpassing their 2019 pre-pandemic levels. For instance, carpentry registrations rose by 28.8%, reflecting the industry’s growing need for skilled woodworkers.

Geographically, the increase in apprenticeship registrations was widespread across most provinces and territories. Alberta led the surge with a 51% increase, while Quebec reported a record high of 24,723 new registrations in 2022. Ontario and Saskatchewan also saw significant gains. This broad-based increase is a positive sign for the national labor market, particularly for the wood product manufacturing industry.

Despite these encouraging trends in new registrations, the number of certifications in 2022 remained below 2019 levels in all provinces and territories, except Ontario. This discrepancy suggests that while interest in apprenticeships is growing, the pathway to certification still presents challenges. The continuing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certifications, especially in service trades, indicates ongoing disruptions in the training and certification processes.

The rise in apprenticeship registrations is a vital step toward addressing labor shortages in the wood manufacturing industry. It signals a renewed interest in skilled trades, which are essential for the industry’s growth and sustainability. However, the lower rate of certifications points to the need for enhanced support and resources to ensure apprentices complete their training and achieve certification.

The increase in apprenticeship registrations in Canada, particularly in the woodworking trades, is a promising development for the industry. It reflects a growing recognition of the value of skilled trades and the importance of vocational training. As the industry adapts to post-pandemic realities, focusing on completing the certification process will be crucial to fully harness the potential of these new apprentices. This resurgence in apprenticeships not only benefits the wood manufacturing sector but also contributes significantly to the broader Canadian economy.