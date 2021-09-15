Anti-dumping verdict reached

The Canadian International Trade Tribunal recently found that the dumping and subsidizing of certain upholstered domestic seating, originating in or exported from the People’s Republic of China and the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, have caused injury to the domestic industry. The Canada Border Services Agency will therefore collect Anti-dumping and countervailing duties. The complainant, in this case, was Palliser Furniture Ltd., of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Tribunal will issue the reasons for its finding on September 17, 2021. For details on the specific products under inquiry or for more information on the finding, visit the Tribunal’s website.

The Tribunal is an independent quasi-judicial body that reports to Parliament through the Minister of Finance. It hears cases on dumped and subsidized imports, safeguard complaints, complaints about federal government procurement, and appeals of customs and excise tax rulings. When requested by the federal government, the Tribunal also provides advice on other economic, trade, and tariff matters.