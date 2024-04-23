Andreas Böhm is the new Managing Director of VOLLMER

On 1 April 2024, Andreas Böhm took the helm as the new Managing Director of the Biberach-based sharpening specialist VOLLMER. He succeeds the previous Managing Directors Dr. Stefan Brand and Jürgen Hauger. Andreas Böhm brings a wealth of international experience in the field of mechanical engineering to the company. He worked for the Liebherr Group for more than 25 years, including over 10 years as a member of the Board of Directors of Liebherr-International AG.

“Throughout my work at Liebherr, I am not only familiar with mechanical engineering, but also with the Southern German mentality. I would like to contribute my international experience to further advance VOLLMER as a global and innovative partner to the tool industry,” says Andreas Böhm, Managing Director of the VOLLMER Group.

Andreas Böhm has held various management positions for the Liebherr Group in China, Ireland and Germany. He was then a member of the Board of Directors of the Group’s holding company in Switzerland from 2011 to 2022.

At the Biberach-based VOLLMER Group, Andreas Böhm succeeds Managing Directors Dr. Stefan Brand and Jürgen Hauger. For him, it is of central importance to maintain VOLLMER’s family-oriented tradition while aligning the company to the current international challenges. The declared aim of the VOLLMER Group is to continue along the path it has been following for decades as a leading technology and service company and innovative partner to the tool industry.

“We wish Andreas Böhm all the best and are delighted that VOLLMER is getting a managing director who will continue to lead the company in the spirit of the previous management and the company’s 115-year tradition,” says VOLLMER Supervisory Board Chairman Martin Kapp.