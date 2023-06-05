ANC Model Machining Center Conveyor

The ANC machining center is placed at the exit of a CNC router and is equipped with sensors that automatically activate the conveyor when the panels leave the router table. The conveyor then moves the panels forward until they reach the end of the conveyor. Once the panels cross the beam of the stop sensors, the conveyor stops, indicating to the operator that the panels have reached the end. The operator can then safely remove the panels from the conveyor and stack them. The ANC machining center conveyor features a PVC belt for smooth and reliable panel transportation.