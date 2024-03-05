An Extra Set of Hands on the Job: IRWIN Introduces QUICK-LIFT

[Mississauga, Ontario – March 5, 2024] – IRWIN, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) and leader in hand tools and power tool accessories, announced today the launch of its QUICK-LIFT Construction Jack, a tool with easy-to-use features for heavy-duty applications allowing trade professionals to efficiently lift, level or hold materials on the job. The IRWIN QUICK-LIFT Construction Jack is ideal for the installation of cabinets, windows, doors, flooring, HVAC equipment, home appliances and others with a lifting capacity of up to 330 lbs. and up to a 10 in. lifting height.

“At IRWIN we are committed to developing tools that make completing the job as efficient as possible, even while working alone,” said Frank DelGiudice, Product Manager, IRWIN. “For trade professionals looking for assistance with heavy lifting, the QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack is the back-aiding, time-saving tool you can depend on.”

Features and benefits of the IRWIN QUICK-LIFT Construction Jack include: