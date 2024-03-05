An Extra Set of Hands on the Job: IRWIN Introduces QUICK-LIFT
[Mississauga, Ontario – March 5, 2024] – IRWIN, a Stanley Black & Decker brand (NYSE: SWK) and leader in hand tools and power tool accessories, announced today the launch of its QUICK-LIFT Construction Jack, a tool with easy-to-use features for heavy-duty applications allowing trade professionals to efficiently lift, level or hold materials on the job. The IRWIN QUICK-LIFT Construction Jack is ideal for the installation of cabinets, windows, doors, flooring, HVAC equipment, home appliances and others with a lifting capacity of up to 330 lbs. and up to a 10 in. lifting height.
“At IRWIN we are committed to developing tools that make completing the job as efficient as possible, even while working alone,” said Frank DelGiudice, Product Manager, IRWIN. “For trade professionals looking for assistance with heavy lifting, the QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack is the back-aiding, time-saving tool you can depend on.”
Features and benefits of the IRWIN QUICK-LIFT Construction Jack include:
- An Extra Set of Hands to Complete the Job: The IRWIN® QUICK-LIFT™ Construction Jack has a 10 in. lifting height and a capacity of up to 330 lbs., giving it a wide array of residential and commercial uses.
- Precise, Easy Lifting: Squeeze to lift with the ergonomically designed trigger.
- Quick Setting: Use the No-Load Quick Release feature for quickly setting the lift plate under materials or return to the base after installing. Never use the No-Load Quick Release when there is a load on the lift plate.
- Designed for Comfort and Simple Usability: Comfort grip handles provide easy use and a slim tapered base allows for easy access under various materials.