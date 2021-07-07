Amerock – New Collections

Berenson offers an extensive collection of Amerock hardware styles in many different finishes and sizes. Here are a few of their new collections:

London

Faceted Forms and clean geometric patterns create a sophisticated modern statement in London. Customize your spaces with twelve different split finish combinations.

Mulino

The inviting lines of Mulino are a testament to the allure of simplicity, blending clean geometry with a split-finish assembled design.

Extent

Extent redefines minimalist design with distinctive angles that create an unexpected aesthetic. The result is a modern simplified form that’s approachable and impactful.

Separa

The intrinsic beauty of simple forms is realized in Sepera. The collection boasts thoughtfully tailored lines and an architectural profile that resonates with elegant visual impact.

Aloft

Aloft turns the practical into the poetic with graceful curvature that gives way to a visually seamless design. Its subtle profile will add sophistication to any contemporary space.