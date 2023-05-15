American Manufacturer, GMS Inc. Acquires Vancouver’s Home Lumber and Building Supplies

GMS Inc., a leading North American manufacturer of commercial and residential construction products completed their acquisition of the Vancouver-based lumber supplier, Home Lumber and Building Supplies. GMS Inc. is the American parent company of GMS Canada which supplies premier building products and is the largest independent building supplier in the country. The manufacturer’s purchase of Home Lumber is GMS’s fourth acquisition in 2023 alone.

The Home Lumber brand serves customers in the Vancouver Island area. Founded by the Jawl family in 1960, the company is one of the island’s oldest distributors of lumber and building materials. The family-owned and operated business also produces sheet goods, siding, decking, and fencing products, and doors and finishing solutions.

Following the acquisition, the business will now operate under GMS Canada. “We are excited to have Home Lumber & Building Supplies join GMS Canada and our group of strong, in-market branded companies,” said Paul Green, president of GMS Canada. “The Jawl Family has built a business that is aligned with our values, and a team that has served the building industry on Vancouver Island for decades. The legacy of high-integrity service they have provided will be carried on as we support the Home Lumber team. The future for Home Lumber is exciting as we begin this next chapter ‘Powered by GMS‘.”

GMS Canada is seeking to expand their customer base and products to solidify their position in the Canadian market. “This acquisition will further strengthen our ability to serve our customers and provide an opportunity to expand our tools and fasteners offerings to a new customer base, reinforcing our existing market position on Vancouver Island. We’d like to welcome the Home Lumber team and their highly-respected brand to the GMS family,” stated John Turner, CEO and president of GMS Inc.

GMS Inc. was established in 1971 and now has locations all across North America. The company’s purchase of Rigney Building Materials in Kingston, Ontario in 2019 and D.L. Building Materials in 2021 ensured the expansion of their business into eastern Canada and served the Ottawa-Gatineau demographic. Supplying a range of construction products for multi-story high-rise building projects, GMS and Home Lumber will continue to do so in the Greater Victoria and Vancouver Island area.