The Alpha-Brush TS-DS 1350 Sander is designed to effectively and uniformly sand edges of all parts, featuring a combination of oscillating and rotating discs.
Typical applications include polishing, sanding, scuffing, or buffing of profiled or flat pieces made of wood, metal, plastic, and composites. The product can have a wide variety of abrasive combinations installed to achieve be best possible result in various industries.
The TS-DS is built for years of heavy-duty use and is designed for easy set-up and use with maximum adjustability.
When sanding with the TS-DS, just simply hold the part against the brushes and let the machine do the job. (No need to move the arts around)
Features
- Oscillating and rotating discs
- Option to install a wide variety of abrasive combination
Benefits
- For multiple types of materials – wood, metal, plastic, and composites
- Variety of functions: polishing, sanding, scuffing, or buffing
- Easy to set-up
- Maximum adjustability