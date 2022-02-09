PRODUCTSsanding

Alpha-Brush TS-DS 1350 Sander 

Taurus Craco

The Alpha-Brush TS-DS 1350 Sander is designed to effectively and uniformly sand edges of all parts, featuring a combination of oscillating and rotating discs. 

Typical applications include polishing, sanding, scuffing, or buffing of profiled or flat pieces made of wood, metal, plastic, and composites. The product can have a wide variety of abrasive combinations installed to achieve be best possible result in various industries. 

The TS-DS is built for years of heavy-duty use and is designed for easy set-up and use with maximum adjustability. 

When sanding with the TS-DS, just simply hold the part against the brushes and let the machine do the job. (No need to move the arts around)

Features

  • Oscillating and rotating discs
  • Option to install a wide variety of abrasive combination

Benefits

  • For multiple types of materials – wood, metal, plastic, and composites
  • Variety of functions: polishing, sanding, scuffing, or buffing
  • Easy to set-up 
  • Maximum adjustability
