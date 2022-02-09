The Alpha-Brush Infinity Brush Machine is the perfect cost-effective solution for small to medium-sized production shops. The Infinity incorporates innovative Alpha-Brush abrasives and is available in 600 mm, 1000mm, and 1350 mm widths and can be ordered with two, three, and four sanding stations.

The Infinity brush machine is adaptable for a wide variety of sanding applications. It can be fitted with sanding rollers or sanding discs driven by a heavy-duty conveyor system. All sanding rollers or disc stations are adjustable for speed, height, and rotation.

The height adjustment is measured down to 0,1 mm with SIKO counters.

The Infinity allows you to quickly and easily process a wide variety of applications such as light stock removal, sealer sanding, denibbing, polishing, or deburring of profiled and flat parts for wood, metal, plastic, and composite materials.

Features

2,2 KW motors for sanding media (speed 100-700 rpm)

Digital height readout

Thickness of work piece:

Min 0 mm – max 100 mm

Conveyor belt width: 600-1000-1350 mm (24″-40″ & 52″)

Conveyor belt motor: 0,75 kw

Speed of conveyor belt: 1-15 m/min or 0,5-7,5 m/min

Machine weight: 600-2000 kg

Machine dim. 2B-600: W: 1050 mm – L: 1700 mm – H: 1375 mm

Machine dim. 2B-1000: W: 1450 mm – L: 1700 mm – H: 1375 mm

Machine dim. 2B-1350: W: 1800 mm – L: 1700 mm – H: 1375 mm

Machine dim. 3B-600: W: 1050 mm – L: 2325 mm – H: 1375 mm

Machine dim. 3B-1000: W: 1450 mm – L: 2325 mm – H: 1375 mm

Machine dim. 3B-1350: W: 1800 mm – L: 2325 mm – H: 1375 mm

Machine dim. 4B-600: W: 1050 mm – L: 2950 mm – H: 1375 mm

Machine dim. 4B-1000: W: 1450 mm – L: 2950 mm – H: 1375 mm

Machine dim. 4B-1350: W: 1800 mm – L: 2950 mm – H: 1375 mm

Benefits