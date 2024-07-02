Alpha-Brush Extreme CCBBDD

The Alpha-Brush Brush Sander Extreme CCBBDD 1350, part of the Perfection machine series, is designed for high-performance industrial sanding. It supports a wide range of applications with various sanding heads, including cross brushes, discs, and texturing brushes. Available in widths up to 2500mm, it features brushes on the top, bottom, and sides, as well as vertical sanders for hanging lines. This machine offers flexibility and high performance for diverse brush sanding tasks.

